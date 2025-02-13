Is HBO Planning Another Game of Thrones Spin-off After A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

Game of Thrones is surely the most loved series on HBO and people are not done watching its age-old tales yet. So HBO is here with another big plan to have the die-hards of the battle, politics, and raging dragons amused, expanding the GOT universe.

While House of the Dragon is heading for its season 3, along with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms being positioned for multiple outings, HBO is looking ahead to another spin-off.

Recently, while talking to Deadline, the head of drama of HBO, Francesca Orsi, revealed that a Game of Thrones offshoot is currently in the works. “We have other spin-offs that we’re working on right now, one of which—which I won’t get into—is very promising, and it is still the Targaryen line,” she explained.

She further went on to add that at present a number of spin-offs are being considered, adding that nothing can be guaranteed about what will go forward. However, she also mentioned that the studios had a big budget for other outings currently being developed, calling A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms “the most intimate one.”

HBO is surely looking at Game of Thrones as a defining franchise. Moreover, House of the Dragon is proof that the fans like the tales from Westeros.

Speaking of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the highly acclaimed author George R.R. Martin had recently expressed appreciation towards HBO for taking tremendous efforts in the development of the series.

House of the Dragon stars Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen, alongside Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Matt Smith plays the character of Daemon Targaryen while Ewan Mitchell portrays the character of Armond Targaryen.

The series in question is based on George RR Martin's 2018 book, Fire & Blood, and talks about the story 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.