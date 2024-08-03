Is Henry Cavill Returning for Enola Holmes 3? All We Know So Far

As has been the case with Henry Cavill’s highly anticipated returns in roles such as DC’s Superman and The Witcher, his involvement in Enola Holmes 3 remains a topic of speculation. The film series, based on Nancy Springer’s novels, is set to produce a third sequel chronicling the adventures of Sherlock Holmes’s younger sister, Enola Holmes, with fresh updates on the project emerging.

Enola Holmes 3 was confirmed to be in the works in late 2023 and is fast approaching its production set to kick off next year. That said, fans expect the original cast of Enola Holmes to collectively return for the threequel, particularly leaning towards Henry Cavill’s reprisal of the coveted detective, Sherlock Holmes.

Now, as Enola Holmes 3 gears up to make another potential smash, much of the star-studded cast is signed on. Millie Bobby Brown’s reprisal as the titular Enola Holmes is only stating the obvious, but the question remains about her supporting star, Henry Cavill.

While his return is integral to the storyline, there has been no official confirmation of his Sherlock Holmes comeback. The 41-year-old star is unsurprisingly entangled in a number of projects, having wrapped Guy Ritchie’s In the Grey, also eyeing a 2025 release, and leading the upcoming Highlander reboot.

Besides him, Louis Patridge will possibly return to fill in the shoes of Viscount Tewkesbury, alongside Susan Wokoma’s Edit and Adeel Akhtar’s Lestrade, per ProductionWeekly.

Advertisement

Enola Holmes 3 is yet to sign on a director, but word is that Harry Bradbeer will step back to helm the direction from a script by franchise writer Jack Thorne. Both of them worked on the previous two films.

The first installment, 2020’s Enola Holmes, was originally filmed for a theatrical release but found a spot on Netflix’s roster following the worldwide shutdown amid the pandemic. Proving to be a boon for the streamer’s viewership, the franchise’s fate was solidified with the cast returning for their second, also hit, sequel in 2022.

Former Head of Netflix Film, Scott Stuber, teased the potential threequel in November last year while also lauding Warner Bros.’ take on the Sherlock Holmes IP, headlined by Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, per Collider.

“So this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we're working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I'd like to do another one,” the Netflix official said of the future of the Enola Holmes franchise, backed by Brown’s acting flair.

Advertisement

The 20-year-old star recently wrapped filming for the final season of Stranger Things and starred in Netflix's Damsel earlier this year.

Enola Holmes has, with the sequels, deviated from the source and taken on a narrative of its own. While the makers hope to remain inspired by author Nancy Springer’s novel series, the mysteries to unfold in the third sequel are unpredictable.

However, we know for certain that Enola will challenge the norms and look eye-to-eye with her established but otherwise grumpy brother, Sherlock, while striving to untwine a new trail of clues as the only girl detective in 1800s London.

Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: 'Deep-Rooted Fear': Millie Bobbie Brown Feels THIS Enola Holmes Habit Might Affect Filming Stranger Things Season 5