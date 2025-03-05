Is How I Met Your Mother Fame, Neil Patrick Harris Joining Dexter: Resurrection? Find Out Here

Neil Patrick Harris is set to join the serial killer drama, Dexter: Ressurection. Per reports, the actor will be seen as a guest star.

According to Variety, details about Neil Patrick Harris’s role have been kept under wraps, besides the only information that his character’s name will be Lowell.

Dexter: Resurrection went into production back in the month of January this year, in New York. The Showtime sequel series is set to debut on Paramount+ and later on Showtime during the summer.

Interestingly, Michael C. Hall is reprising his role as Dexter Morgan, alongside Uma Thurman who will be paying the character of Charlie.

The show will even have stars such as David Zayas playing Detective Angel Batista, Jack Alcott who will be seen playing Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara.

Meanwhile, the series will also showcase the talents of Dominic Fumusa, playing the character of Detective Melvin Oliva, along with Emilia Suárez who will be seen as Elsa Rivera, with James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan, and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater. Moreover, even Krysten Ritter was announced to join the series as a guest star.

For those unversed, Dexter: Resurrection is a separate series from the 2024 prequel series Dexter: Original Sin. The aforementioned one follows a young Dexter played by Patrick Gibson, and shows his journey from being a student to becoming a serial killer.

Dexter: Ressurection will be executive produced by Clyde Phillips, who was previously involved with Dexter. He will even serve the series as its showrunner. Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios will be the producers, with Michael C. Hall being its executive producer, alongside Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez as well as Lilly Burns.

Marcos Siega will serve the series as producing director. While Monica Raymund is set to direct four episodes Siega will work on six of the series’s outings.