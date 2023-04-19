Is Imagine Dragons' singer Dan Reynolds' wife filing for divorce because of his romance with Minka Kelly?

American singer Dan Reynolds' wife, singer Aja Volkman has filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage and a year since their announced separation. Netizens feel the divorce filing might have to do with his recent romance with Minka Kelly. Keep reading to know more details about the former couple and the Imagine Dragons' frontrunner's new relationship.

Is Aja Volkman filing for divorce because of Dan Reynolds' romance with Minka Kelly?

Volkman filed for divorce on Tuesday, April 18, in Los Angeles, around a year after they announced their separation. The duo, who share four children, split up in September, and Reynolds was linked to his new girlfriend, actress Minka Kelly months later.

"After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I's marriage has come to an end. Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love. I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family." the singer had tweeted back then.

As per reports, Volkman and Reynolds had previously decided to get divorced in 2018 but had reconciled a year later. This time around, with the divorce filing and Reynolds' new relationship, it looks like the former couple is ending things for good. They met back in 2010 at the nightclub Wasted Space in Las Vegas where both of them were performing.

"It seemed that music was the only link we had. But as we got to know each other on a more personal level, we found that we had so many similarities in our hearts that it was scary. I never had met someone who I connected to so instantly. Everything about her captivated me. I needed to know her," Reynolds told LA Weekly about his marriage with Volkman in 2012.

"We are definitely going to be an out-of-the-box family. We try not to compare anything about our family to others. We wake up every day and just make decisions that we feel are the best for us. I think our children are in for quite an adventure," he had added. The 43-year-old Nico Vega frontwoman and the 35-year-old Imagine Dragons' frontman got married in March 2011 and announced their separation a decade later.

Meanwhile, Reynolds sparked romance rumours with Kelly in November 2022 and the two were soon spotted indulging in PDA on various dates. She last dated comedian Trevor Noah who she broke up with after an almost two-year-long relationship in May 2022.