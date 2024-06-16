Is Inside Out Franchise Getting Third Installment? Find Out As Director Kelsey Mann Spills Beans

Inside Out sequel hit theaters last week and has been doing wonders amongst the audience. Riley turns a teenager, and so the emotions multiply. The director of the second film in the franchise is overwhelmed with the response and shared an update about Inside Out 3. Filmmaker Kelsey Mann revealed while speaking to a new portal that he is already working on ideas for the third film in the franchise.

According to the director, he had many notes made for Inside Out 2, but couldn’t add them all for the betterment of the film and to not overwhelm the viewers with a lot of things going on.

What did Kelsey Mann say about the future of the Inside Out franchise?

In a conversation with USA Today, Mann revealed that he is excited to expand the Inside Out universe but is still working on ideas on how the story will progress. The filmmaker claimed, "There's something about the Inside Out world where it's met with open arms. Everybody's like, ‘What age is she? I can't wait to hear where she is in her life'. We have a whole stockpile of ideas.”

The director went on to say that they are too good, too funny, and too interesting not to be explored. So he has no idea where the future will lead, but he believes it should continue because it is something the audience wants.

With the release of Inside Out 2, Pixar has had a great start to the summer, as the film became the second highest-grossing movie for the studios. Moreover, the concept that the Inside Out movie revolves around makes critics think that it has a lot more potential to grow. While Riley grows up in every film, new emotions could be introduced, with the existing ones already creating chaos in the lead character’s mind.

Kelsey Mann originally planned on introducing 9 new emotions in Inside Out 2

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director of Inside Out 2 revealed that the makers had originally planned on introducing nine new emotions to Riley’s mind, but later went out with only five of them. Mann revealed, "I started with nine new emotions showing up. It was ridiculous. There were so many. I wanted Joy to feel overwhelmed."

Speaking of the new emotions, Anxiety, Embarrassment, Envy, Ennui, and Nostalgia make their way into Riley’s mind, making her feel dull and excited at the same time.

Inside Out 2 is running in theaters successfully.

