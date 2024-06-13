Is Inside Out Getting A Spin-Off Series? Here's What We Know So Far

The tales of Inside Out have managed to impress moviegoers by exploring a totally new part of the protagonist's brain in its second installment. However, there are a few other plans that the giant in the industry, Disney has in mind for the future of the franchise, as stated by Pete Docter.

Are we getting an Inside Out Disney+ series? What do we have in the gray matter of the movie? To know the unexplored parts, keep reading on….

Pete Docter about the future of Inside Out

The first installment of Inside Out was one of the films that impressed the movie buffs a lot. And when they saw its next entry, their mind was blown to bits. While there had been a lot of research and thinking to bring up this year’s Inside Out 2, the studio feels there are surely a lot of things still in need of exploration when it comes to one of the most loved animated movies.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Pete Docter recently opened up about how the studio is planning to go ahead with the franchise.

While talking about the latest film, Docter, who happens to be the chief creative officer at the Pixar studios, was asked if Inside Out is getting a Disney+ series, answering to which he had an elated expression.

Advertisement

“We have finished. It's coming out next spring,” stated the Monsters, Inc. director.

While Docter wasn't sure about a “specific release date,” he managed to shed some light on what the series would be based on.

“Remember we go to Dream Production to see how Riley's dreams are made?” he asked, before spilling the beans about how the Disney+ series would show more about the “power of dreams and how they affect us in our waking life.”

Pete Docter about the future of Pixar

After the downfall at the box office, Pixar seemingly made an impression through their interview with Bloomberg that the studio might focus on sequels and reboots over original storytelling. However, this was debunked by Pete Docter in his recent interview.

Talking to the above-stated publication, Docter stressed on the fact that original storytelling will still play a crucial role at the studio. He then went on to add that there are two new, non-sequels coming out soon.

Advertisement

While one of these happens to be Elio, the Inside Out director didn't name the title of the other project.

Elio was announced at the D23 Expo in September 2022. The movie will be released on June 13, 2025.

ALSO READ: Inside Out 2 Creators Unveil ‘Belief Systems’, An All New Addition To Riley’s Mind; Deets Inside