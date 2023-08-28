Is Irina Shayk back with ex-Bradley Cooper? Model spotted topless with actor amidst USD 512 million NFL quarterback romance rumors

Irina Shayk, the famous Russian model, has been on vacation with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper as of the end of summer. It has caught public attention because the model has also been seen with Tom Brady, a retired football player, lately. Here’s what we know about the recent developments in Iriana’s love life.

Irina posted vacation photos with her ex Bradley

Last Saturday, Irina posted some pictures on her Instagram Story. In one, she wasn't wearing a top and was standing on some rocky land near the water. She was seen covering her chest with her hands and wearing black bikini bottoms, Nike socks, and sneakers. She also shared a photo of Bradley Cooper, the Silver Linings Playbook star, without a shirt. Bradley was lying on a kayak in what seemed to be the same place.

Irina and Bradley were in a relationship for four years but broke up in 2019. They have a daughter together who's six years old. We don't know for sure what their relationship is like now, but these photos suggest they are spending time together. These are the pictures Irina later posted on her Instagram profile. Take a look.

Irina Shayk’s recent dating rumors with Tom Brady

Recently, Irina was seen with Tom Brady in London. They were spotted leaving the same fancy hotel after spending two days there. Paparazzi even caught them leaving the hotel just five minutes apart. This isn't the first time they've been seen together; they made headlines in June when they were at a wedding in Italy. Some people said Irina was very interested in Tom, but her manager denied it. At the time Page Six reported that the Model, 37 “threw herself” on the NFL quarterback when they met at billionaire Joe Nahmad’s wedding.

Brady and Irina also had a sleepover at his house in Los Angeles and were seen having dinner in New York City. Bradley Cooper doesn't seem too bothered by Irina's new relationship. A source said he's taking a "wait and see" approach and that he's not worried.

Tom Brady was previously married to Gisele Bündchen, but they got divorced in October 2022 after being married for 13 years. They have two children together and Tom has another child from a previous relationship.





