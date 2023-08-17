Is Irina Shayk narrowing 'her inner circle’ to protect her relationship with USD 300 million NFL star Tom Brady?

Dating rumors of Russian model Irina Shayk and football quarterback Tom Brady have been swirling. Recently the model was spotted with Tom at a boutique London hotel where the couple has spent 48 hours this week, according to the People. Before this, the couple had spent time together overnight in Los Angeles a few weeks ago. With both getting closer, Irina Shayk is quite serious about protecting her blossoming relationship with Tom Brady. Shayk is taking major steps to ensure the success of their relationship, which includes distancing herself from the talkative associates. Here is everything about this newly budding relationship.

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady were spotted together

A source has revealed to Page Six that the Russian model has intentionally narrowed down her close circle of friends to minimize the chances of leaks or rumors. They said, “She’s afraid any weird rumors might scare him off. She really wants it to work. He’s an all-American nice guy.” Tom Bardy is an American former football quarterback who played in the National Football League for 23 seasons. Over his illustrious 23-year career in the league, he amassed a staggering sum of over $300 million solely from his NFL salaries.

ALSO READ: Are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari splitting after 1 year of marriage amid cheating rumors?

Irina and Tom have been spotted together on many encounters. Last Tuesday morning they were spotted leaving London’s upscale Twenty-Two Hotel after spending two days together. The former NFL quarterback and the model left the hotel separately in a five-minute gap. When they left, Tom had already organized his belongings and was ready to go, as his vehicle was loaded with luggage. Following their time together, he headed to a private airport to depart the United Kingdom after his meetup with Shayk. Tom arrived in London early Sunday morning, to witness his recently acquired team, Birmingham City FC, secure a 1-0 victory over Leeds United. After which he met with Irina. According to People, Daily Mail was the first to report the sighting.

Advertisement

Tom Brady’s divorce from Gisele Bundchen

After Brady’s divorce from Gisele Bundchen, he first ran into Irina at the wedding ceremony of billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick. The model was flirting with Tom throughout the wedding. After which the pair was spotted together in late July at Tom’s Los Angeles residence. Photographs from the encounter captured the Football Champion caressing Shayk’s face when he saw her off at a nearby hotel.

Speaking about the dating rumors of Tom and Irina, Gisele Bundchen said that she just wants him to be happy.

ALSO READ: Is Selena Gomez starting her own 'lemon girl' trend after Hailey Bieber's 'strawberry girl summer' went viral?