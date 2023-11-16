"Is it like, a vampire version": Scarlett Johansson dishes on reports of her Black Widow returning to the MCU

The report of the OG Avengers was all over the internet as the superhero fandom was on cloud nine. While Marvel Studios is yet to comment upon the possibility of the same, the Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson thinks it would be a ‘miracle’ if that happens. The assassin-turned-Avenger was shown dead in the Avengers : End Game and her solo movie was also released which showed her journey away from the Earth’s mightiest heroes. However, the movie was not well-received by the audiences as it bombed at the Box Office.

Scarlett Johansson reacts to her Black Widow returning to the MCU

After the events of the last Avengers movie, Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow sacrifices herself in order to get the Soul Stone from Thanos and it is one of the greatest sacrifices in the MCU. Talking about her return, Scarlett Johansson appeared on the Today Show to promote her skincare line, The Outset. When asked about the reports of her character returning in some capacity despite her character’s death, she responded coyly, “Like a loophole? I feel like that’s kind of the end, right? Like can you come back? Could it be a vampire version of the character? Cause I’m here for that, like a zombie version, maybe.”

The 38-year-old actress coyly addressed speculation that she might return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as her superhero character. “It would be a miracle,” she said about the possibility of Black Widow’s resurrection from the dead. “It would be a real Marvel miracle. It would be a marvel,” she added. However, she did not entirely write it off as she said saying “But, who knows?" Johansson also confirmed her MCU character is dead after sacrificing herself on Vormir to get the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel President Kevin Feige reacts to the rumors of the OG Avengers returning

Following the spread of the reports, the Marvel boss was asked about the same. Kevin Feige sets the record straight on reports of the original Avengers returning to the MCU, saying that he hadn't even heard the rumor. During the promotions of The Marvels, the Marvel President played down the speculation as he said, "We did not discuss that at the retreat, is the truth." However, Johansson and Robert Downey Jr's iconic MCU are of course deceased in the MCU, fans would love to see more of them.

