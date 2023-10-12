Is it 'true' that Cher had nothing to do with her son's kidnapping? Here's what Dancing Queen singer disclosed

As per a report by PEOPLE, pop icon Cher is breaking her silence on allegations that she hired men to forcibly remove her son, Elijah Blue Allman, from a New York City hotel room. Reportedly, the shocking claims surfaced last month when Elijah's estranged wife, Marieangela King, made the assertion in divorce documents filed in December 2022. In these legal documents, King alleged that Cher orchestrated the kidnapping of her own son in November 2022, citing concerns about his well-being as the motive.

What did Dancing Queen singer Cher disclose about her son's kidnapping rumors?

In a recent exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Cher vehemently denies the kidnapping allegations , stating clearly, "That rumor is not true." However, she refrains from offering further details or commentary on the matter, respecting the privacy of her family's ordeal.

What Cher does confirm is that the incident in question is closely related to her son's ongoing battle with substance abuse. The singer mentioned, "I'm not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren't," She acknowledges the heartache she has endured while witnessing her son's struggle with addiction, emphasizing her maternal duty to support and help her children saying, “I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is. But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”

What do Mariangela King's claims suggest?

As per a report by PEOPLE, Marieangela King's claims, outlined in the court documents, center around her assertion that Cher hired a group of men to extract Elijah from their shared hotel room.

Reportedly, King contended that they were attempting to “reconcile” their marriage during their 12-day stay in New York. She expressed concern for Cher's son's well-being in the midst of this incident and even alleged that one of the men involved in the removal told her that Cher had hired them for the task.

