Is Ivanka Trump Friends With Kim Kardashian? Find Out Amid Her Surprise Cameo In The Kardashians

In a twist of events former President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka just made a surprise appearance on The Kardashians. The political figure featured in the latest episode of the Hulu reality show showcasing footage from Kim Kardashian’s 43rd birthday in October 2023.

What seemed to catch the internet’s attention was Trump’s seating placement on the birthday dinner table. Kim Kardashian threw a lavish birthday bash in California with a star-packed guestlist as she celebrated another year around the sun.

Are Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian friends?

An analysis of Kim Kardashian’s seating chart for her 43rd birthday very well dispels any doubts about her close associations. The episode titled, This is Going to be Really Hot Tea aired on Thursday, 6 June, chronicled the SKIMS founder’s birthday celebrations. Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, 42, was the latest celebrity cameo that caught fans by surprise.

It’s easy to answer whether or not the two personalities are friends. Kardashian and Trump were seated right next to each other at the birthday dinner table which suggested their tight-knit bond. Besides her seat, Trump was also one of the first guests to make it to Kim’s birthday bash which again, is an indication of the former being a key member of the reality star’s inner circle.

Ivanka Trump donned a chic look in a white glitzy ensemble, as she posed for photos alongside her pal Kardashian midst the birthday celebrations.

Advertisement

The episode showed the make-up mogul enjoying her bash at the Funke in Beverly Hills, California. Other guests included Allison Statter, Malika Haqq, and Jeff Bezos’ fiance, Lauren Sanchez among others, per Page Six.

The internet had not expected this cameo and it led to speculation about Kim Kardashian’s political ideologies. However, Ivanka Trump has steered clear of politics for a while now ever since the former president was accused in the hush-money trial.

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump bonded at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump’s friendship dates way back than many have known. The duo first met at the Met Gala a decade ago and connected on their shared thoughts on motherhood and being “new moms”, per a report by Blast. Following that, Kardashian and Trump simply have maintained a good friendship, often meeting outside on occasions.

The reality star also wanted to work with Trump and her then-president father on prison and criminal justice reforms owing to her belief in giving people a second chance at life. Well aware of Ivanka’s position, Kardashian hoped to bring change in the current reform laws.

Advertisement

However, their friendship is not all professional as the duo also gave each other company at the three-hour-long Polo Lounge dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel in LA in October 2022, per the source.

More recently, both businesswomen made appearances at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas grand opening in December 2023. Trump also shared pictures from the event posing with Kim and wrote a heartwarming note for her on Instagram stories marking the “great time” they had spent at the event.

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday at midnight E.T. on Hulu.

ALSO READ: The Kardashians Season 5 Episode 3 Trailer Breakdown; Release Date, Streaming Details & More