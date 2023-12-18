Is Jacob Elordi going to host Saturday Night Live? Exploring announcement as Euphoria star gears up for the New Year episode

Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night! For over four decades, Saturday Night Live (SNL) has been a comedic powerhouse, featuring some of the most iconic hosts in American culture. With more than 500 famous faces taking the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, SNL has become a cultural touchstone. As the New Year approaches, the buzz in the entertainment world is reaching a fever pitch. One name that has ignited excitement is Jacob Elordi, the charismatic Euphoria star. Recent news suggests that Elordi might be making his debut as a host on the iconic Saturday Night Live (SNL) stage.

Jacob Elordi’s rise to stardom

At just 26 years old, the Saltburn actor has been making waves in Hollywood. With back-to-back hit movies, including portraying Elvis Presley in Priscilla and sharing the screen with Barry Keoghan in Saltburn, Elordi has captured the audience’s attention. Now it seems he’s ready to step into the spotlight in a new role-as an SNL host.

The exciting revelation came during the December 16 holiday episode of SNL, hosted by the talented Kate McKinnon, with musical guest Billie Eilish. In a surprise twist, it was unveiled that Jacob Elordi would be taking the reins as the host for the first show of 2024, scheduled for January 20. Joining him on this SNL adventure is the renowned hitmaker and Mean girls movie star, Renee Rapp.

Renee rapp: A musical guest extravaganza

Adding to the anticipation, SNL has not only chosen Jacob Elordi for hosting duties but has also roped in the sensational Renee Rapp as the musical guest. Known for her role in Mean Girls and her recent Snow Hard Feelings tour within the U.S., Rapp promises to bring musical magic to the SNL stage. The combination of Elordi and Rapp sets the stage for an unforgettable New Year episode.

The tradition of hosting SNL is an honor bestowed upon the entertainment industry's elite. Looking back at SNL's history, the stage has been graced by legendary hosts ranging from comedians like George Carlin to Oscar-winning actors, musicians, or even politicians. Jacob Elordi joins this illustrious list, marking a considerable milestone in his burgeoning career.

The five-timers club legacy

As Elordi steps into the role of an SNL host, he becomes a part of the exclusive Five-Timers Club – a set of performers who have hosted SNL at least five times. While this may be Elordi's debut, the SNL legacy is rich with seasoned hosts who've come back to the stage multiple times, adding to the show's enduring charm.

As the New Year approaches, the prospect of Jacob Elordi gracing the SNL stage has fans counting down the days. The Euphoria star's journey from Hollywood hits to the coveted role of an SNL host is a testament to his rising star power. With Renee Rapp's musical prowess adding to the excitement, the January 20 episode is poised to kick off the year with laughter, music, and the magnetic charm of Jacob Elordi.

