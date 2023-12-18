Is Jacob Elordi going to host Saturday Night Live? Exploring announcement as Euphoria star gears up for the New Year episode
Kate McKinnon, Billie Eilish announced the name of the SNL’s host for 2024’s first episode and he will be joined by renowned hitmaker and Mean girls movie star, Renee Rapp.
Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night! For over four decades, Saturday Night Live (SNL) has been a comedic powerhouse, featuring some of the most iconic hosts in American culture. With more than 500 famous faces taking the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, SNL has become a cultural touchstone. As the New Year approaches, the buzz in the entertainment world is reaching a fever pitch. One name that has ignited excitement is Jacob Elordi, the charismatic Euphoria star. Recent news suggests that Elordi might be making his debut as a host on the iconic Saturday Night Live (SNL) stage.
Jacob Elordi’s rise to stardom
At just 26 years old, the Saltburn actor has been making waves in Hollywood. With back-to-back hit movies, including portraying Elvis Presley in Priscilla and sharing the screen with Barry Keoghan in Saltburn, Elordi has captured the audience’s attention. Now it seems he’s ready to step into the spotlight in a new role-as an SNL host.
The exciting revelation came during the December 16 holiday episode of SNL, hosted by the talented Kate McKinnon, with musical guest Billie Eilish. In a surprise twist, it was unveiled that Jacob Elordi would be taking the reins as the host for the first show of 2024, scheduled for January 20. Joining him on this SNL adventure is the renowned hitmaker and Mean girls movie star, Renee Rapp.
ALSO READ: Jacob Elordi reveals THIS actor was his first celebrity crush; Details inside
Renee rapp: A musical guest extravaganza
Adding to the anticipation, SNL has not only chosen Jacob Elordi for hosting duties but has also roped in the sensational Renee Rapp as the musical guest. Known for her role in Mean Girls and her recent Snow Hard Feelings tour within the U.S., Rapp promises to bring musical magic to the SNL stage. The combination of Elordi and Rapp sets the stage for an unforgettable New Year episode.
The tradition of hosting SNL is an honor bestowed upon the entertainment industry's elite. Looking back at SNL's history, the stage has been graced by legendary hosts ranging from comedians like George Carlin to Oscar-winning actors, musicians, or even politicians. Jacob Elordi joins this illustrious list, marking a considerable milestone in his burgeoning career.
ALSO READ: Did Joey King and Jacob Elordi ever date? Exploring their relationship as the actress fires back at him for Kissing Booth comments
The five-timers club legacy
As Elordi steps into the role of an SNL host, he becomes a part of the exclusive Five-Timers Club – a set of performers who have hosted SNL at least five times. While this may be Elordi's debut, the SNL legacy is rich with seasoned hosts who've come back to the stage multiple times, adding to the show's enduring charm.
As the New Year approaches, the prospect of Jacob Elordi gracing the SNL stage has fans counting down the days. The Euphoria star's journey from Hollywood hits to the coveted role of an SNL host is a testament to his rising star power. With Renee Rapp's musical prowess adding to the excitement, the January 20 episode is poised to kick off the year with laughter, music, and the magnetic charm of Jacob Elordi.
ALSO READ: Jacob Elordi takes jab at The Kissing Booth threequel; labels it as 'ridiculous trap'
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan-Ajay Devgn and more to grace Anand Pandit’s birthday bash
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says she gave a ‘sly’ audition for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I heard it was part for tom-boy’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Lokesh Kanagaraj looks to cast Hindi Actor in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171; Initiates conversation with…