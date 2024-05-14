Is Jake Borelli Leaving Grey’s Anatomy Next Season? Here's What Report Suggests

A Grey’s Anatomy veteran to say farewell to the show…

Jake Borelli, who’s been a regular on the medical drama for the last five seasons, is in talks with the makers to wrap up his character arc next season. Borelli played Levi Schmitt, a gay surgeon that contributed to the show’s prominent queer love story.

Is Jake Borelli’s exit from Grey’s Anatomy confirmed?

Although Borelli might appear briefly in the next season to conclude his storyline, Deadline confirms his departure from the show. Ever since the series’s linear ratings declined, the veteran stars faced a reduction in their episodic guarantee.

Moreover, the production started facing financial issues, considering the veteran actors had increasing monetary demands. Deadline reports that the show's recent renewal came with a budget cut.

Sources told Deadline that the budget cut has impacted the cast, so there might be fewer episodes in the upcoming seasons. The show's actors are paid per episode, which is open to negotiation every season. However, due to budgetary concerns, the salaries are expected to go down across the board.

These factors could have contributed to Borelli quitting the high-end drama series after seven years. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Who did Borelli play in the medical drama?

The In Searching actor played Levi Schmit, who entered the series as an intern in the 14th season. The show’s on its 21st season, and Borelli’s character has become a senior resident working with the new group of interns at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Dr Schmitt had diverse storylines on the show, from dealing with trauma after losing a patient to navigating the relationship with fellow doctor Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi). This season shows Schmit running into Nico, who is dating another guy and about to welcome a baby via surrogate.

Advertisement

Moreover, Borelli’s character will always remain close to the show and people’s hearts for its LGBTQ representation. His love story with Nico was the first gay romance between two doctors on the show, which set a precedence for gay characters in prominent fields.

It’ll be interesting to see how his storyline unfolds and whether the ending does justice to the audience’s beloved character.