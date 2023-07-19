Is James Cameron making a movie about Oceangate tragedy? Director REVEALS

Veteran filmmaker James Cameron sets the record straight regarding recent speculations

Published on Jul 19, 2023
James Cameron (YouTube/CTV News)
James Cameron (YouTube/CTV News)

Key Highlight

  • James Cameron has come forward to dismiss the rumors about his involvement in an OceanGate film
  • Cameron took to Instagram and Twitter to clarify that he is not in talks for an OceanGate film

Veteran filmmaker James Cameron has come forward to address and dismiss the rumors surrounding his involvement in an OceanGate film project. In response to media reports, Cameron took to Instagram and Twitter to clarify that he is not in talks for an OceanGate film and will not be associated with it.

James Cameron denies media rumors and sets the record straight

James Cameron, renowned for his iconic works such as Titanic and Avatar, unequivocally refuted the rumors circulating about his involvement with an OceanGate film. Addressing the offensive rumors in a social media post, Cameron emphasized that he generally does not respond to such misinformation but felt compelled to set the record straight. He made it clear that he is not currently in discussions and will never be associated with any OceanGate film project.

Background on the OceanGate incident and recovery efforts

The speculation surrounding James Cameron's involvement in an OceanGate film follows recent developments related to the Titan submersible disaster. On June 22, the search for the missing submersible, which was en route to explore the Titanic wreckage site, concluded when debris from the submersible was discovered on the ocean floor. The findings indicated a probable "catastrophic implosion" of the Titan. Among the individuals on board, the submersible was OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, British billionaire Hamish Harding, and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

In the aftermath of the incident, the U.S. Coast Guard reported the recovery of presumed human remains during the search of the wreckage. These remains, believed to be carefully retrieved from the wreckage, were subsequently transferred to the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) for further analysis and testing. As James Cameron firmly discredits the rumors surrounding an OceanGate film, the focus remains on the ongoing investigation into the Titan submersible disaster and the recovery efforts of the associated wreckage.

FAQs

Is OceanGate still in business?
OceanGate Expeditions, the company whose Titan submersible imploded last month, announced Thursday that it will be shuttering most of its business offerings. “OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations,” a note on the company's website reads.
How many dives are in OceanGate?
OceanGate has been carrying out deep-ocean expeditions since 2009. Over the years it has conducted more than 200 dives with its three submersible vessels in the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf of Mexico. The Titan was designed to go the deepest of them all, able to reach depths of over 13,000 feet, according to the company.
Who is the designer of OceanGate?
In July 2022, correspondent David Pogue spent nine days at sea with Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate and designer of the Titan submersible.
