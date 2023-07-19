Is James Cameron making a movie about Oceangate tragedy? Director REVEALS

Veteran filmmaker James Cameron has come forward to address and dismiss the rumors surrounding his involvement in an OceanGate film project. In response to media reports, Cameron took to Instagram and Twitter to clarify that he is not in talks for an OceanGate film and will not be associated with it.

James Cameron denies media rumors and sets the record straight

James Cameron, renowned for his iconic works such as Titanic and Avatar, unequivocally refuted the rumors circulating about his involvement with an OceanGate film. Addressing the offensive rumors in a social media post, Cameron emphasized that he generally does not respond to such misinformation but felt compelled to set the record straight. He made it clear that he is not currently in discussions and will never be associated with any OceanGate film project.

ALSO READ: Missing Titanic submarine: 12 hours of oxygen left as rescue search expands with sonar picking banging sounds

Background on the OceanGate incident and recovery efforts

The speculation surrounding James Cameron's involvement in an OceanGate film follows recent developments related to the Titan submersible disaster. On June 22, the search for the missing submersible, which was en route to explore the Titanic wreckage site, concluded when debris from the submersible was discovered on the ocean floor. The findings indicated a probable "catastrophic implosion" of the Titan. Among the individuals on board, the submersible was OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, British billionaire Hamish Harding, and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

In the aftermath of the incident, the U.S. Coast Guard reported the recovery of presumed human remains during the search of the wreckage. These remains, believed to be carefully retrieved from the wreckage, were subsequently transferred to the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) for further analysis and testing. As James Cameron firmly discredits the rumors surrounding an OceanGate film, the focus remains on the ongoing investigation into the Titan submersible disaster and the recovery efforts of the associated wreckage.

ALSO READ: Missing Titanic submersible: Will OceanGate face lawsuits after devastating end of billionaires in implosion?