Is James Gunn on good terms with Kevin Feige? Exploring their equation after the Guardians of the Galaxy director left the MCU

The anticipation of DCU has been building up ever since James Gunn left the Marvel Cinematic Universe and changed his boat. While the filmmaker had already created a benchmark with his superhero movies, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, he had a great equation with the Marvel Studios head, Kevin Feige. However, many believed that there was something wrong with both directors, but now the DCU co-head has an update about their equation moving forward in their careers and respective movie universes.

James Gunn shares an update about his relationship with Marvel Studios boss, Kevin Feige

With the last GOTG Vol 3 movie, James Gunn has left the Marvel Studios and will be heading the DC Universe. After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn officially departed the MCU, as he has no intentions of going back ever to develop a fourth film for the series. When asked if his exit from the MCU to focus on the DCU put him on bad terms with Kevin Feige, the filmmaker clarified that there are no issues whatsoever with Marvel, adding that he'd fully support Feige moving on to the fourth GOTG without him. "Kevin and I are on great terms," said the filmmaker debunking the rumours of their Cold War. "Although a few characters aren’t coming back, I’d love for GotG to continue with the current members+ and I’d trust Kevin to pick the right person for that," he added.

Marvel Studios Boss is in full support of his ex-colleague's new DCU

The Marvel Studios President expressed full support for Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn now that he's been named DC Studios' co-head. Kevin Feige confirmed he's eagerly awaiting James Gunn's DC Studios projects as he said, "Well, [Gunn] has got a lot of work to do for Marvel between now and May, which he's well aware of." The producer alludes to Gunn's two remaining, yet-to-be-released Guardians of the Galaxy installments.

