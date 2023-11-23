Is Jamie Foxx married? Exploring the actor's romantic history over the years amid sexual assault allegations

Trigger warning: The article contains references to rape, assault, and abuse.

Jamie Foxx is one of those artists who does it all, he acts, sings, dances, and even plays the role of a producer. He is known for his humorous character and on-set antics. The actor has never been shy about his romantic relationships and has even opened up about them publicly. But for some reason, he has always remained unmarried. Despite having children with multiple partners the actor has never tied the knot.

Recently, some damaging allegations were made against the actor by an unnamed accuser who alleged that the Ray actor had sexually assaulted her while in an intoxicated state in 2015. Let’s take a look at Jamie Foxx’s relationship history and the serious allegations that have been leveled against him.

Why did Jamie Foxx never marry?

Jamie Foxx has never been shy about his personal life in front of the public. In fact, he has been surprisingly open about it, unlike many other celebrities who like to keep their dating life a secret. Apart from his recent health scare which was termed as an unknown illness and was thought to be a conspiracy for the longest time by many of his fans.

But there is one aspect of his personal life that always intrigues his fans - the fact that he never actually got married despite several relationships. While he is the father of two daughters, both of whom have different mothers, the actor never actually thought to officially settle down, instead just being the best father to his children.

"I just don't think I'm the marrying type," the Collatera l actor had revealed in his 2021 memoir Act Like You Got Some Sense. "I've just never been convinced that marriage was a good idea for me. I've had friends that have great marriages, others not so much. And it never seemed like marriage was necessary to raise my children in a safe and loving atmosphere."

Jamie Foxx’s various relationships

The actor had his first daughter Corrine with Air Force Veteran Connie Kline in Feb 1994. Despite his split with Connie, the actor and Air Force veteran continued to co-parent their daughter.

Garcelle Beauvais, the actress and reality TV star with whom Foxx did The Jamie Foxx Show from 1996-2001 was the one that got away for Jamie Foxx. He even admitted as such in a conversation with her on her podcast. Despite years since their breakup, the couple have continued to be part of each other’s life and are on pretty good terms with each other.

However, his most famous alleged relationship was definitely with Katie Holmes whom he dated from 2013-2019. Katie, who is also the former wife of Tom Cruise was seen multiple times with Foxx in the public sphere most famously on the carpet of the Met Gala. However, they soon broke up after years together.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.