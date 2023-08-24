Is Jamie Foxx set to play God in comedy movie Not Another Church amidst antisemitic controversy? Deets here

Jamie Foxx is having a roller-coaster of a year. The actor was earlier hospitalized in April, only to bounce back handsomely in June-July, then in the middle of August he found himself in a big controversy. It's safe to say, the actor is back with a bang, and he has had a lot to deal with since his return. Recently, he was announced to be the face of God in an upcoming movie opposite Mickey Rourke.

Jamie Foxx gets cast as God

Jamie Foxx is set to play the role of God in the upcoming comedy film Not Another Church Movie, according to a report by Deadline. In the upcoming project directed by writer-director Johnny Mack, Foxx will share the screen with Mickey Rourke, known for his performance in The Wrestler, who was previously confirmed to play the part of the Devil. Headlining the ensemble cast is Kevin Daniels from Sirens, accompanied by an array of talented actors including Vivica A. Fox, Tisha Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Kyla Pratt, and Lamorne Morris.

In a statement, James Michael Cummings, the producer of the film said, "We are thrilled to have Mr. Foxx be a part of this hilarious comedy and bring his incredible talent to the role of God, working with Foxx and Johnny Mack was a true blessing." Explaining the film, he continued, "This film is a unique blend of new and established talent, and we can’t wait to hear the laughs and for audiences to see the magic that happens on the big screen. This movie will not disappoint."

Jamie Foxx apologizes after people call him out for his antisemitic post

The actor earlier this month shared a very cryptic note on Instagram which read, "They killed this dude named Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove" This left his followers wondering what the star meant by this message. The post quickly spread on social media, sparking allegations of it being anti-Semitic. The actor later deleted the post. In response to these accusations, the 55-year-old said, "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post," and that he didn't mean to "offend" anyone by it, as it was not his "intent" to do so.

Meanwhile, the actor seemed to be in good health as he took a vacation to Mexico and updated fans about his health in a very emotional post.

