Is Jamie Foxx's hospitalization news a public stunt for his upcoming Netflix movie? Here’s the truth

Jamie Foxx seems to be healing after going through a complicated health situation after seeking a month-long treatment in a Georgia hospital, due to an unknown medical issue. On April 11, the 55-year-old actor was admitted to Atlanta, Georgia, after experiencing what his daughter characterized as a "medical complication" in an Instagram post.

Corinne Foxx, his daughter, verified in her post over a month later that her father is home and feeling good enough to engage in physical exercise. Corinne slammed rumours that Jamie's family was "preparing for the worst," writing, "Sad to see how the media runs wild." She said, “My father has been recovering in the hospital for many weeks. He was actually playing pickleball yesterday! Thank you for your prayers and support!"

Despite the good news, it remains unclear what caused Foxx's health concern and why he was hospitalized in the first place. It's also difficult to understand why his family has kept the health problem so private.

Is Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization a stunt for his upcoming Netflix movie?

The mystery surrounding Foxx's health has kept most of his admirers apprehensive, even as they tweeted their prayers and best wishes for the actor's swift recovery. Some people, however, feel that it was only a promotional gimmick for his next film.

Here is what the audience is talking about:

One person remarked, "This Jamie Foxx situation is a publicity stunt, I'll say it!" Another added, "He's got death rumors flying and people thinking he's dead, and he can't just say he's ok? If he's okay, this was just a PR gimmick."

"Jamie Foxx and his family used this as a fake publicity stunt," said a third user. "Really, if true, it would have been nice for the family to come out and thank everyone for the prayers and support, and we will continue to lift Jamie Foxx up in prayer," another user stated.

Insiders with knowledge previously told TMZ that the 'Amazing Spider-Man' star "needs all the prayers and well-wishes his fans can muster."

Previously, it was reported that Foxx had been replaced as host of the FOX game programme 'Beat Shazam!' by Nick Cannon.

Meanwhile, during Foxx’s hospitalization, celebs, like LeBron James, Jennifer Hudson, Tracy Morgan, Jennifer Lopez, and Steve Harvey conveyed their 'get well soon' wishes to the actor after learning of his health problems. His fans and well-wishers too extended ‘get well soon’ wishes.

