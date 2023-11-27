Is Janelle Monáe gay? Exploring rumors about her sexuality and how she has addressed them

Back in 2022, Musician and actor Janelle Monáe confirmed that she was nonbinary, meaning neither exclusively male nor female, in an interview with Red Table Talk, a talk show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. During the episode, Monáe expressed her nonbinary identity, stating, “I’m nonbinary, so I just didn’t see myself as a woman, solely.”

In a Rolling Stone cover story in 2018, before her album Dirty Computer was released, Monáe came out as pansexual, expressing an attraction to people regardless of their sex or gender. However, in the Red Table Talk interview, she didn’t see people based on how they identified, saying, “I don’t see how you identify.”

Monáe had initially hinted at being nonbinary in January 2020 when she tweeted the hashtag “#IAmNonbinary.” She clarified a month later in an interview with Vanity Fair that it was to support Nonbinary Day and bring awareness to the community. She further added at the time, “I’m so open to what the universe is teaching me, and teaching all of us about gender.”

But during the Rolling Stone interview, Monáe discussed her journey of self-discovery, explaining that she needed time to work things out for herself before publicly coming out. She mentioned the fear of saying the wrong thing and the necessity of having conversations with her family before sharing her identity with the world.

While Monáe didn’t clarify whether she would use different pronouns in the Red Table Talk interview, she stated in a later interview that her pronouns include they/them and she/her.

Monáe emphasized the importance of self-discovery and healing during the pandemic, revealing that she dealt with feelings of rejection and fears of abandonment. She acknowledged that being authentic might lead to losing some people but emphasized the importance of finding one's true community.

Janelle Monáe's dating history

Tessa Thompson

Janelle Monáe has been linked to several people romantically. One notable rumored relationship was with Tessa Thompson, who starred in Janelle's music video Make Me Feel in 2018. The on-screen chemistry in the video sparked speculation about a romantic connection between Janelle and Tessa.

Nate Wonder

In addition to Tessa, Janelle was rumored to be involved with musician Nate Wonder. They not only faced dating rumors but also collaborated musically. Despite being spotted getting cozy on a boat in Cabo in April 2021, Janelle and Nate never publicly confirmed their romance.

Lewis Hamilton

Janelle was also romantically linked to British race car driver Lewis Hamilton in 2015. The two made headlines when they were rejected from a fashion show in Paris for arriving late. In October 2015, Janelle retweeted a photo of herself with Lewis and model Suki Waterhouse.

What was Janelle Monáe identified as before Non-Binary

Janelle Monáe has been known for keeping her personal life private, including details about her sexuality. In the past, she was relatively secretive about her sexual orientation. Before 2018, Monáe did not publicly label her sexuality and often stated that she wanted her work to be the focus rather than her personal life.

