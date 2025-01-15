Is Jared Padalecki Reteaming With Walker Showrunner For New Medical Drama? Everything We Know So Far
Jared Padalecki might be reteaming with the Walker showrunner for a new medical drama. Read on to learn all that we know about the new series from Anna Fricke.
Jared Padalecki might be hitting the TV screen soon, in a never-before-seen role. The Supernatural actor is reportedly re-teaming with the Walker showrunner Anna Fricke, on an untitled medical drama. A report by TV Line confirms the show, will be available soon on CBS.
According to the official synopsis of the medical drama, the series would focus on the life of a “devoted country doctor (played by Padalecki) who practices his unique style of improvisational medicine alongside his new protégé, a young doctor running from her past, as they operate a mobile clinic and heal the bodies and souls of their underserved community in the medical desert of rural Texas.”
This brilliant news comes following the three-episode run of Jared Padalecki on another CBS drama, Fire Country. For those who do not know, the actor played SoCal firefighter Camden Casey on the aforementioned show.
Reports suggest that Padalecki might be soon seen having a leading role in a new Fire Country offshoot series, which might be reportedly called Fire Country: Surfside.
However, Deadline previously noted that any such development would only come out after the Morena Baccarin-led Sheriff Country spinoff. This Sherrif Country spinoff is scheduled for a 2025-26 TV season.
Jared Padalecki first amused fans with his portrayal of Dean Forester in The WB’s Gilmore Girls. His character was Rory’s on-again/off-again boyfriend.
Later the brilliant actor won hearts again, playing Sam Winchester on the highly acclaimed action-horror series, CW’s Supernatural.
