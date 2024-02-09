Is Jason Isbell Filing For Divorce From His Wife Amanda Shires? Here's What We Know

Jason Isbell is getting separated from his wife Amanda Shires. But the divorce coming in after more than a decade has come with a tight prenuptial agreement that the Cover Me Up singer wants the court to reinforce. But what has led to the divorce, and what is this agreement all about? Have a look.

What is the prenuptial agreement all about?

The former couple however mentioned that they had a strict prenuptial agreement that was executed 2 days before their wedding in 2013. It is about not indulging in misconduct and waiting for a judge to direct on how to divide the assets. It is also to ensure that separate assets are provided to both individually. 45-year-old Jason and 41-year-old Amanda often performed together on stage, bringing in many melodies that now makes fans sad.

What happened between Jason and Amanda?

Jason and Amanda were also known as the country music couple. After 11 years, the Crowded Table singer went to Tennessee court and filed for a divorce. The reason stated is irreconcilable differences. The couple has been separated since December 3, 2023 and they want the joint custody of 8-year-old daughter Mercy. These are stated in the official documents submitted to the court. The duo has also mentioned that they will take up a Parenting Plan together, which will have a certification on co-parenting. None of them have opened up about their split publicly yet. The complaint had been filed on December 15, 2023. Jason has kept a renowned lawyer named Rose Palermo. He has taken up various divorce cases of stars like Tracy Lawrence and others. But no comments are seen from the attorney’s end as well.

It is a long time until more updates are seen on the couple’s divorce. Until then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.