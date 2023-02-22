Is Jason Momoa exiting DCU’s Aquaman franchise because of ‘terrible’ sequel?

Jason Momoa might not return to the Aquaman universe after the release of his 2023 movie Aquaman 2 and the Lost Kingdom. Why? Well, the actor has reportedly heard that the script of the upcoming sequel is ‘terrible’. Looks like the future of DCU’s Aquaman franchise is not too bright. The rumour mills have it that the test screenings of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 have received a rather poor response, with some viewers even walking out! Some viewers reportedly also felt that the James Wan directorial is possibly one of the worst movies in the DC universe. Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is also the last film in the DCU continuity featuring Jason Momoa.

What is Jason Momoa’s future in the DCU? So, what is Jason Momoa’s future in DCU after his upcoming movie? An insider named Jeff Sneider has apparently has reliable information. As per The Direct, Sneider shared that Momoa might feature as Lobo in the future. "I hear it’s terrible and that’s why Momoa is gonna be Lobo going forward. But they can’t say that yet because then it would be a lame duck… and DC is hoping to wring another billion out of the box office. First one was awful too, so not a huge surprise,” he said.

Will Jason Momoa play Lobo? For the unversed, Lobo is a villainous cosmic mercenary and bounty hunter who touches a nerve with some of DCU’s heroes. Word on the street is that Lobo might also be the villain in the Superman: Legacy movie in 2025. The film will be the first key chapter in the new DC Universe. Earlier this year, the actor put up a cryptic post stating that he has great news with Warner Bros. He also went on to thank the DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. Given that the Momoa is keen on playing the character of Lobo, it would be a big surprise if he actually features as the villain in the upcoming DC movies. Only time will tell. For now, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom will release in theatres on December 25, 2023.

