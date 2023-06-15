Is Jennifer Aniston ready to give love another chance after two failed marriages? Here's what we know

Jennifer Aniston has had more than one high-profile relationship and has been married twice. But that is not stopping her from being hopeful about finding love again. A recent report has suggested that Jennifer believes she will meet the “right person.”

Jennifer Aniston is waiting for the right person

Jennifer Aniston has been married twice; the actress first married Brad Pitt and then Justin Theroux. Even after two failed marriages, the actress reportedly is ready to give love a chance if the right person comes along. US Weekly recently reported that a source revealed that the actress is still hopeful. “In her gut, Jen believes she’ll eventually meet the right person,” the insider revealed. They added, “But she’s not going to beat herself up if it doesn’t happen.”

The insider added that Jeniffer was doing well as they said, “She’s happy, healthy and fulfilled by her career, family and friends.” They explained, “[She’s] been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally.”

Jennifer Aniston’s struggle with conceiving

The insider explained that Jennifer is “fine on her own,” though she previously faced personal battles when she tried to start her own family. In November 2022, Jennifer revealed that she was struggling to conceive in her 30s and 40s.

“It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it,” Aniston said in an interview with Allure. She mentioned how her story felt like “coming out of hibernation.” “I don’t have anything to hide at this point,” she admitted.

Jennifer Aniston’s past relationships

Jeniffer was married Brad Pitt in 2000; the couple split in 2005. The news of their separation came amid rumors of Brad cheating on Jennifer with Angelina Jolie. Angelina and Brad later got married and split in 2016. Jennifer was linked with Vince Vaughn and John Mayer over the years.

The actress got married to her long friend Justin Theroux in 2015. In February 2018, the pair announced their decision to get separated.

