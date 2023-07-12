Is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage in trouble? Inside their 600 million-dollar postnup deal

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's highly anticipated reunion seems to have taken a rocky turn, leaving fans disheartened. As their first wedding anniversary approaches, sources reveal that J-Lo is seeking legal protection as she navigates the challenges in her marriage. With previous divorces under her belt, the singer is opting for a unique approach - a "postnup" - to ensure a smooth financial resolution if their relationship hits further turbulence.

Pragmatic measures by Jennifer Lopez to avoid a nightmarish money battle

Amid the strains of their renewed romance, Jennifer Lopez is making a calculated move to safeguard her assets. Considering her own substantial fortune and three prior divorces, J-Lo recognizes the importance of protecting her interests. A source discloses that the singer wants to avoid a contentious financial battle should their rough patch escalate. The postnuptial agreement provides a sense of security, given the high stakes involved.

Ben Affleck's desire for peace influences his stance

Tired of enduring months of arguments and demands from his wife, Ben Affleck is eager for tranquility. Sources reveal that he is willing to comply with J-Lo's request to ensure her happiness. Though his net worth is substantial, it pales in comparison to J-Lo's fortune. While Ben's production company holds future prospects, J-Lo's current financial standing raises concerns. With tensions escalating, Ben has reportedly voiced his desire for more freedom while agreeing to the postnup as a gesture of compromise.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflecks relationship timeline

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship timeline spans over two decades, beginning in 2002 when they first met on the set of the movie Gigli. They quickly became one of Hollywood's hottest couples, with their engagement announced in November 2002. However, their relationship faced intense media scrutiny that ended in a split in January 2004. Both went on to have marriages and families of their own. In April 2021, rumors of a rekindled romance emerged, and they confirmed their renewed relationship on Instagram. They attended red-carpet events together, such as the Venice Film Festival and the Met Gala. In July 2022, they surprised fans by secretly marrying in Las Vegas. They have since enjoyed a honeymoon in Italy and continued to make public appearances together.

