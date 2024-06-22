Is Jennifer Lopez Reflecting On Marriage Amidst Divorce Rumors With Ben Affleck? Here’s What We Know

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are allegedly having a troubled marriage for the past few months. Now, according to a relationship expert, Lopez is reflecting on her union with the actor and has flown to Italy for a vacation. The actress has claimed that she would want to make “some time and space” to reflect on her marriage.

In a conversation with The Mirror, relationship expert, Louella Alderson, stated that one of the reasons for the differences between the duo is that both JLO and Affleck have stayed apart from each other.

The relationship expert’s comments over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage

During the conversation with the media portal, Alderson revealed that there were multiple underlying issues in the Marry Me actress and Affleck’s marriage. The expert said that the musician’s “solo trip to Italy is another sign that things may not be going well in her marriage with Ben Affleck.” She further added, “They seem to have spent a lot more time apart recently, with Ben even moving out of their shared home and back into his own place.”

Alderson stated that Jennifer’s trip to Italy could allow the actress-singer to take some time to “reflect upon her marriage” and decide what next steps she should take in the future. The relationship expert further claimed that Ben Affleck staying home and prioritizing his work shows that the duo is “focusing on their own separate lives for the time being.”

Advertisement

Reports of the couple heading for a divorce surfaced on the internet after she appeared at the Met Gala without her husband. Moreover, the pair sold their Beverly Hills mansion for $50 million.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck Reveals Jennifer Lopez's One Eating Habit That Bothers Him Despite Her 'Superhuman' Work Ethic

Ben Affleck shares insights into Jennifer Lopez’s stardom

Amidst the ongoing divorce rumors between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the Air actor stated that JLO’s fame is sometimes too much to handle. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the actor recalled an incident where the fans of the singer-actress went nuts over getting a glimpse of Lopez.

Affleck shared that he went out with the actress for a walk along New York’s Times Square. He recalled the image of a lady running towards the Atlas actress as soon as she spotted Lopez. Like a herald, that then gets everyone else, and then all the tourists come in," added the Good Will Hunting star.

Advertisement

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have commented on the divorce rumors.

ALSO READ: What Had Happened When Jennifer Garner Found Out About Ben Affleck's Affair With Their 28-Year-Old Nanny