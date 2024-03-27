Is Jeremy Allen White Starring In Bruce Springsteen Biopic? DEETS Here

Jeremy Allen White has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry with his versatile performances. Best known for his role as Philip Gallagher in the hit series Shameless, White has showcased his acting prowess in various renowned shows and movies.

From his captivating portrayal in Homecoming to his memorable appearances in films like The Rental and After Everything, he has consistently delivered compelling performances, not to mention his epic performance in The Bear, which earned him plenty of nominations and wins. Now, Jeremy Allen White is gearing up for an exciting new challenge, eyeing the starring role of Bruce Springsteen in an upcoming feature biopic.

Jeremy Allen White to star in Bruce Springsteen’s biopic

Jeremy Allen White is in discussions to portray the iconic rock superstar in Deliver Me From Nowhere, a project that has also attracted interest from A24. Adapted from Warren Zanes’ 2023 book of the same name, the film will delve into the creation of Bruce Springsteen's seminal 1982 album, Nebraska. The screenplay, penned by Scott Cooper, is set to be helmed by the acclaimed director himself. Behind the scenes, Gotham Group is spearheading the production, with Eric Robinson and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein serving as producers. Notably, former Netflix film head Scott Stuber is also involved in bringing Deliver Me From Nowhere to the screen.

Jeremy Allen White shared the screen with Zac Efron in last year's A24 wrestling-centric feature, The Iron Claw, following his breakout performance as Carmy in the FX series The Bear. White's involvement in the cooking-focused show has garnered critical acclaim, culminating in his first Emmy Award win at January's ceremony.

Scott Cooper, known for directing acclaimed films like Crazy Heart (2009), Out of the Furnace (2013), Black Mass (2015), and The Pale Blue Eye (2022), will helm the adaptation of Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Who is Bruce Springsteen?

Bruce Springsteen, revered as The Boss, remains an enduring music icon, captivating audiences worldwide with his legendary live performances. Nebraska, his sixth studio album, released in 1982, serves as a poignant precursor to his monumental success with Born in the U.S.A. in 1984. With its introspective blue-collar narratives and Springsteen's solo instrumentation, Nebraska secured its place as a masterpiece, earning the 150th spot on Rolling Stone's prestigious list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Behind the album's raw and haunting melodies lies Springsteen's own personal struggles, stemming from his upbringing in a household marked by his father's battle with depression—an affliction Springsteen himself confronted. During the album's creation, Springsteen grappled with the weight of newfound stardom, channeling his inner turmoil into the album's introspective tracks. Recorded using a simple four-track recorder in a bedroom of a rented house in Colts Neck, New Jersey, Nebraska, it stands as a testament to Springsteen's raw creativity and emotional depth.

Influenced by Terrence Malick's film Badlands, Springsteen infused the album with a stark realism, addressing themes of desperation and disillusionment in songs like Atlantic City, Highway Patrolman, and State Trooper. Each track on Nebraska is hailed as a classic, showcasing Springsteen's unparalleled talent as both a lyricist and a melody-maker. Following the monumental success of albums like Born to Run, Darkness on the Edge of Town, and The River, Nebraska served as a bold departure, offering listeners a raw and unfiltered glimpse into Springsteen's psyche.

Springsteen's involvement in the adaptation of Deliver Me From Nowhere underscores his continued passion for storytelling across various mediums. Alongside his manager, Jon Landau, Springsteen actively participates in the project, ensuring its fidelity to his artistic vision. Notably, Springsteen's cinematic endeavors extend beyond music, with his directorial collaborations with Thom Zimny exploring the intricate narratives of his albums. As Deliver Me From Nowhere takes shape, Springsteen embarks on a new creative journey, further cementing his status as an artistic trailblazer.

