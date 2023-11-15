Is Jeremy Renner married? Looking at Hawkeye star's personal life amid snow plow accident recovery

Jeremy Renner has been a household name around the world because of his iconic roles, one of them being Hawkeye in the MCU Avengers. His career accolades are well-documented and respected in the industry and among fans. But one aspect of his that hardly anyone knows about is his personal life. The actor has reinstated time and time again that he'd rather keep his personal life private, and that's exactly what he's done since the beginning of his career. So today we tell you everything about his past relationships.

Jeremy Renner's past relationships

From the looks of it, from 2006 to 2014, Renner was quite active in the dating scene, since all of his significant relationships have taken place in that time period. The MCU actor was with Jes Macallan from 2006 to 2010, after being together for 4 years. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor explained the reason they broke up. He revealed that "the part of the issue" was that while he was already an established actor, she was just starting out in the industry, adding, "I was going through the Hurt Locker campaign and she’s like, ‘Where do I get headshots?"

His second and very short-lived relationship came when he got together with Janet Montgomery in 2011. According to several reports the two had met on a flight from Vancouver to Los Angeles, and from there thing escalated between the two, as they were seen together on many occasions. But the couple wasn't meant to be, breaking up unceremoniously after dating.

Jeremy Renner's short-lived marrige

It didn't take long for Jeremy to move on, because he soon met Sonni Pacheco, on the set of, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. While it wasn't made public when the duo actually got hitched, things were going great for the couple as they welcomed their child, Ava Berlin Renner to the world in 2013. Soon enough the parents got married in 2014. However, it was to be a short-lived happy ever after. According to People Magazine, Pacheco filed for divorce just 11 months after their wedding because of "irreconcilable differences."

Meanwhile, the actor is now recovering from a life-threatening snow plow accident he was involved in January. While the actor might not have a partner to keep him company during his recovery, his friends, and daughter have been plenty of support for the actor.

