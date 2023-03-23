Is Jesse Spencer returning to Chicago Fire? Matthew Casey fans are in for a delight

Australian actor Jesse Spencer, who plays Matthew Casey, has been a fan favorite on the television drama series Chicago Fire. With season eleven of the show currently airing, the latest news will come as a treat to the fans of the NBC drama. Spencer, who quit during season ten but made a guest appearance in the season finale, might be making another appearance on the show. Continue reading to know the details.

Will Jesse Spencer be returning to Chicago Fire?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jesse Spencer will be returning to the series as Matthew Casey during the 18th episode of the eleventh season. Though there is no information on the storyline of the episode as of now, the fans can wait with bated breath and anticipation for the return of their favorite fictional character.

As per the plot, Spencer's character Casey relocated from Chicago to Oregon to take care of Andy Darden's son but appeared in the season ten finale as the best man for his best friend Kelly Severide's wedding to Stella. Fans of the show could not contain their joy as they welcomed the brief appearance and it looks like history is clearly repeating itself with Spencer making another appearance this season. The tenth season of the series aired from September 22, 2021, to May 25, 2022, while the ongoing eleventh season started airing on September 21, 2022.

Why did Jesse Spencer leave Chicago Fire?

Shortly after he quit the show, the 44-year-old told US Weekly, "I realized I've been doing TV for a long time. I added it up, and I think this year [2022] is my 18th year of network television straight." He added, "I called [showrunner] Derek [Haas] and broke him the news, said I thought it was time to leave the show, and he agreed that we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes. And it was a difficult decision because I’ve loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there’s some family that I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time. That's a long stretch."

"I was marking off these milestones and looking to the future. I called Derek and, well Derek didn't want me to leave, but we both agreed that if it was time for me, then it was time. So it was a difficult decision, but you know, and I hate to leave the show cause I do love the show, but you know, when the time comes, the time comes," Spencer concluded.