Is Joaquin Phoenix married? Exploring his relationship timeline with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, a couple known for keeping their romance out of the limelight, share a captivating love story that began on the set of Spike Jonze's Her in 2012. Despite Phoenix's initial belief that Mara despised him during filming, their connection deepened. Rooney has been Joaquin's partner since 2016, and they've been on a journey filled with shared activism, red-carpet appearances, and the joy of welcoming their first child together. Here's a chronological exploration of their relationship:

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara's relationship timeline

2012: On-screen connection in Her



Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara first encountered each other on the set of Her, where Mara played Phoenix's ex-wife. Initially, Phoenix thought Mara disliked him, only to discover her shyness masked genuine interest. Their friendship evolved into email correspondence, marking the beginning of a unique connection.

2016: Reunion in Mary Magdalene



The duo reunited on-screen in the 2016 film Mary Magdalene, with Mara portraying the titular role and Phoenix depicting Jesus. Their professional collaboration provided a backdrop for the blossoming of a more profound connection off-screen.

2017: Public debut at Cannes Film Festival



Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara made their first public appearance as a couple at the Cannes Film Festival's closing ceremonies in 2017. Displaying affectionate gestures like holding hands, they confirmed their relationship after Phoenix won the festival's best actor award for You Were Never Really Here.

June 2, 2019: Joint Animal Rights Protest



Both passionate activists, Phoenix and Mara participated in a National Animal Rights Day protest in 2019. The couple, holding deceased animals during the demonstration, showcased their shared commitment to animal rights.

September 2019: Engagement



While the couple is yet to tie the knot, rumors of an engagement circulated in 2019 when Mara was spotted wearing a large diamond ring. Despite the speculation, representatives remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

September 2019: Venice Film Festival Grand Entrance



Attending the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of Joker, Phoenix and Mara arrived on a boat, radiating joy. Phoenix's role in the film earned him the festival's prestigious Golden Lion award for best film.

October, 2019: L.A. Outing



Shortly after the historic success of Joker, Phoenix, and Mara were seen together in Los Angeles, emphasizing their bond. The casual outing hinted at the couple's down-to-earth dynamic.

February, 2020: Oscars Red Carpet Debut



Making their Oscars red carpet debut in 2020, the pair exuded elegance. Phoenix's subsequent win for Best Actor was marked by a heartfelt speech emphasizing support, growth, and the best of humanity.

September 2020: Welcoming Their First Child



Embracing a new chapter, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara welcomed their first child together in 2020, adding a layer of joy to their evolving love story.

October 2022: Collaborative Project on The Island



News broke of Mara and Phoenix starring in Pawel Pawlikowski's thriller The Island, based on true events. The film explores a 1930s couple's decision to live on a remote island, sparking media fascination.

October 14, 2023: Hosting a Screening



The couple hosted a screening of The Smell of Money in Los Angeles, underlining their shared interests beyond the spotlight. The documentary, executive produced by Mara's sister Kate Mara, delves into a community's legal battle with a major pork company.

