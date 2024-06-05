Is Johnny Depp Going To Play Satan In The Carnival At The End Of Days? Here's What You Need To Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse

Johnny Depp’s character of Satan in his upcoming movie The Carnival at the End of Days will try to save humanity. Terry Gilliam will direct the film, and he previously publicly approached the actor to accept the role. Apart from Pirates of the Caribbean, actor Jeff Bridges has been cast to play the role of God.

According to Bridges, the filmmaker approached Depp at the Red Sea Film Festival, which was held in December. Moreover, the director revealed the synopsis of the film at the event.

Synopsis of The Carnival at the End of Days

During his appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, Gilliam shared that his upcoming film will be about “God, who wipes out humanity, and the only character who wants to save them is Satan, and Johnny Depp plays Satan.”

Moreover, the director of Time Bandits gave insights into the character of God, played by Jeff Bridges. Gilliam said, “He won’t be the God we’re used to. In the film, God is nature. But a nature that can speak to you... I’m going to need animation to bring it to life because, in the scene with God, there are at least 15 animals. And it’s going to be complicated because it has to be realistic. And it’s going to be very expensive.”

Advertisement

The director added that, though he is still looking into the time and location for the movie, the crew is scheduled to start filming in January 2025.

Apart from Depp and Bridges, the movie will star Jason Momoa and Adam Driver.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp Once Helped His Friend From Getting Robbed By An Armed Thief; Here's What Happened

Why is it important for Johnny Depp to star in a Terry Gilliam film?

As for Johnny Depp, it will be a huge step for the actor to act in a Terry Gilliam movie, as he has yet to make a banging comeback in the industry after the legal fight against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The sexual abuse allegations against Depp cost him the libel action against The Sun.

The actor won the defamation case against Heard in 2020, and since then, the actor has starred in a French period drama, Jeanne Barry, and is scheduled to direct the biography of an Italian painter, Amedeo Modigliani.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp Bears No 'Animosity Towards Anybody' As He Moves On With His Life in London, Source Reveals