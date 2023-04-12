Is Johnny Depp planning a bumper business venture away from Hollywood? Find out

When it comes to Johnny Depp, the erstwhile star of Pirates of the Caribbean, he has been in the eye of audiences and has been trending for the past several years. Due to his legal disputes with a tabloid and his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

He has been making every effort to recover as quickly as possible since he emerged from the House of Law as the victor in the previous conflict. However, it may take some time for Hollywood to accept him back, which comes without doubt.

Here is what the star has in store as Plan B:

Johnny chose to restart his life after being relieved of the legal wrangling over its contents. Not in Hollywood, the actor chose to appear in and play the major role in an indie French film, and we watched him making his way back to the stage with music.

Which also comes as news, as it's said that Depp is currently preparing to start a new business, presumably in the hotel industry.

Johnny Depp’s business venture:

A fresh rumour that has surfaced online claims that Johnny Depp is hard at work creating his own kingdom outside of the Hollywood spectacle. The actor wants to own a tavern in the UK, where he now resides.

Johnny Depp to own a pub? DEET’s here:

With an attempt to grow his commercial endeavours since relocating from Los Angeles to a 19th-century estate in Somerset, United Kingdom. The actor intends to purchase the Chequers Inn, which is operated by Melissa Spalding, who is engaged to Paul Hollywood, and is located in the Kent town of Smarden.

Depp loves the bar and has been wanting to acquire one, according to a person familiar with the news. Chequers Inn is now up for sale and is valued at £1 million.

According to a source, Depp "adores the pub and has done so for years." Johnny likes the past and has previously mentioned wanting to own a bar. It is located in the English countryside's geographic center.

Will Johnny Depp make his comeback to the industry?

Regarding movies, the forthcoming French historical drama Jeanne du Barry will mark Johnny Depp's return to the big screen.

