Is Johnny Depp ready to work for Disney after feeling betrayed? Here's what we know

Johnny Depp, known for his iconic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, hasn't shut the door on a potential return to Disney. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, a source close to the 60-year-old actor shares that Depp is open to working with the company again, despite previously feeling betrayed.

Johnny Depp's willingness for collaboration

"If it's the right project, he’ll do it," reveals the insider. Depp's stance indicates that he is not categorically opposed to future collaborations with Disney, suggesting a potential comeback in the right circumstances.

Hints of a Pirates reunion with Johnny Depp

While it remains uncertain whether Depp would reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in another Pirates film, speculation has been fueled by recent developments. In a June 5 article, The New York Times hinted that Disney was showing signs of being open to working with Depp again. The possibility of Depp returning as the beloved pirate character has sparked excitement among fans.

Affects of the trial on Johnny Depp

The discussion surrounding Depp's potential return to Disney arises over a year after his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Although the trial resulted in a verdict that largely favored Depp, a report last year claiming his return to the Pirates franchise for a substantial sum was debunked by his representative as false. However, industry experts continue to speculate on the potential rebooting of Pirates with Depp reprising his role, considering the immense box-office success and the character's enduring popularity within Disney's cultural fabric.

Johnny Depp's next project

While Depp's immediate focus is on directing the biopic Modi, starring Al Pacino, he recently attended the Cannes Film Festival to promote his film Jeanne du Barry, where he received a warm and emotional reception. The French film garnered a seven-minute standing ovation, leaving Depp deeply moved. The actor cherished the experience and expressed his gratitude for the warm reception at the prestigious festival.

