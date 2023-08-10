Is Johnny Depp still affected by Amber Heard defamation trial? Close friends say actor hasn't stopped drinking

The high-profile divorce case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard last year has likely had a profound impact on the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Reports are circulating that the actor has been continuously drinking for the past few months. Throughout the six-week trial, Johnny faced allegations of domestic abuse, violence, and defamation. However, after the verdict ruled in his favor, his friends and admirers anticipated that he would leave the past behind and embark on a new chapter in his career and life. Sadly, this doesn't seem to be the situation.

Johnny Depp’s continuous drinking reports and possible connection to Amber Heard

When Johnny Depp's musical band, The Hollywood Vampires, performed on the stage of the Wang Theatre in Boston on July 29, they delivered a total of 19 songs. This came as quite a surprise, considering that in the months leading up to the performance, Johnny and his bandmates Alice Cooper and Joe Perry had faced a series of setbacks.

Previously, the star of The Curse of the Black Pearl had suffered an ankle injury, prompting the band to reschedule the show. Later, the situation escalated when The Hollywood Vampires canceled their Budapest concert just before the performance. The official explanation cited Johnny Depp's health issues, stating that he was feeling unwell. Another show in Slovakia met a similar fate, this time due to concerns about an unsafe venue.

A concerned insider conveyed the band's sentiments to Life & Style “His bandmates were furious due to this but they were also concerned, Johnny doesn’t know when he should stop.” They added, “There are probably a lot of reasons but the aftermath of the trial with Amber still affects him.”

Johnny Depp's friends and fans are concerned

The series of concert cancellations along with sightings of Depp navigating the Boston vicinity with aid of the can, have ignited concerns among his friends and fans. A close person also told Life & Style, “His boozing has gotten so bad that his associates are even contemplating intervention.”

Depp's affection for wine and carefree lifestyle is known to everyone. “But he can't keep doing that forever," the source added. As Depp continues to fight with his personal battles, his fans and supporters are hopeful of his roar back in the spotlight soon.

