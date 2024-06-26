Is Jonathan Jackson Returning To General Hospital As Lucky Spencer? Find Out

The upcoming seasons of ABC’s long-running soap opera, General Hospital, will be brimming with surprises. News broke that veteran Jonathan Jackson is on his way back to Port Charles. He is set to return to the GH sets as the fan-favorite character he originated in the 1990s.

While an official date is yet to be announced, Jackson will reprise his character of Lucky Spencer after he last appeared on the ABC show nearly a decade ago. Besides him, there are other stars also set to return.

Jonathan Jackson set to make General Hospital comeback

Jonathan Jackson, 42, will return as Lucky Spencer following his brief stint in 2015, Deadline reported on Tuesday, June 25. The news of the beloved character’s comeback surfaced soon after GH executive producer Frank Valentini teased at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards that a “former cast member” was coming back.

“I think that the audience will go crazy for him,” Valentini told ABC7 at that time.

Jackson’s reprisal is now expected to be a long run, unlike his 2015 appearance on General Hospital. The network has not declared an official date for Lucky Spencer’s return but the character will surely reunite with his on-screen mom, Genie Francis’ Laura, and rekindle his on-and-off romance with Rebecca Herbst’s Liz.

The actor-musician took to his Instagram to announce his return in a video shared earlier today. “I’m returning to @generalhospitalabc this summer! Excited for the journey to continue…,” Jackson wrote in the caption while expressing his thrill to reunite with the cast. He also thanked fans for their continued support and love that has made possible Lucky Spencer’s comeback.

In addition to Jackson, other GH veterans are also anticipated to make a return. One that is confirmed is Bryan Craig reprising his role as Morgan Corinthos, but only for a day in August, per the source.

Who is Jonathan Jackson?

Jonathan Jackson is best known for his General Hospital role as Lucky Spencer. He debuted as the character at only 11 years old in 1993. He played the eldest son of Anthony Geary’s Luke Spencer and Francis’ Laura Spencer.

Jackson played his five-time Emmy-winning role, Lucky as a series regular until 1999 when he first left the show. He was then replaced by Jacob Young and later by Greg Vaughan, who played the role until 2009. Following that, Jackson briefly returned to General Hospital for another two years before finally leaving in 2015. He was nominated for the role at the Emmys a total of nine times.

Jackson is also known for his starring role as Avery Barkley in ABC’s Nashville. He eventually transitioned out of daytime TV and landed roles in movies like Insomnia, Tuck Everlasting, Deep End of the Ocean, and others. He starred in Unsung Hero opposite Terry O’Quinn and Candace Cameron Bure this year.

Also a musician, Jackson has written and released multiple songs and toured with his band, Jonathan + Enation. He is also the Associate Dean and Primary Lecturer at Theoria School of Filmmaking in Nashville, besides winning a Distinction of Excellence from the Royal Literary Magazine.

