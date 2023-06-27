Is Jonathan Majors a victim in domestic violence case against ex Grace Jabbari? Actor claims he was hit first

Jonathan Majors recently claimed that ex Grace Jabbari hit him first. The domestic violence case involving the Marvel actor has taken a drastic turn.

Jonathan Majors (Image via IMDb)

Jonathan Majors and his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari's assault case has a new development. The actor has now filed a domestic violence complaint against Jabbari while claiming that he is the victim of domestic violence and not his ex. Majors has come forward to claim that his ex hit him first instead of the other way around. 

Jonathan Majors files a complaint against ex-Grace Jabbari

Jonathan Majors got arrested in March after being accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The Marvel actor was accused of trying to strangle and harass Jabbari. Tables seemed to have turned after Jonathan recently claimed that he was the victim of physical assault and not his ex.

Majors filed an NYPD domestic violence complaint recently, and it states that he was the one who was assaulted. The actor has claimed that during a dispute on March 25 on a Chinatown street corner, he became the victim of an attack from Grace Jabbari. Jonathan allegedly broke his ex’s finger and struck her in the ear, which caused her to bleed. He has denied all the charges he has been accused of until now. The trial date for the same has been set to August 3. 

Jonathan Majors’ narrative 

Jonathan Majors appeared at the Chinatown precinct on June 21 and narrated his version of the events. A day after his court date, Majors told the police what happened that night while alleging that Grace was "drunk and hysterical." He claimed that his ex scratched, slapped, and grabbed at his face. According to a sworn affidavit obtained by Insider, Jabbari’s attacks led Jonathan to bleed and caused him pain.

Another precinct is involved in the case, and this one covers the neighborhood where Jonathan’s Manhattan penthouse is located. This precinct is investigating counter-claims the actor has made against his ex. 

Both the precincts involved in the case have issued an "incident card," which would let them bring Grace in for questioning. Despite that, the DA’s office has not yet investigated or charged Jabbari, even after the presence of supporting evidence and surveillance camera footage. The dispute is recorded in the footage, as well as photos of  Major’s injuries are available. 

