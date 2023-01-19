Is Jonathan Majors aka Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s Kang MCU’s newest “Big Bad?”

The upcoming Antman movie titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to change the way fans have viewed Paul Rudd’s Antman world. The latest trailer of the movie features Avengers-level reality-altering premise where the world is owned by none other than Kang, the Conqueror. Unquestionably, the trailer made fans craving for more of Kang, the conqueror aka Jonathan Majors . If you have been as obsessed as us about the latest MCU villain, you’d be glad you scrolled on.

Kang’s character is the “biggest, baddest MCU villain that we've had."

In a recent interview with Fandango, Jonathon Majors shared what makes his Kang’s character the “biggest, baddest MCU villain that we've had." If you have already seen the trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, you know Kang can “rewrite existence and shatter timelines.” In fact, the character is going to have different versions, after all, we are talking multiverse. Marvel fans witnessed a different version of Kang as He Who Remains in season 1 of Loki. It is safe to say, in Quantumania, his character will be far from normal where Quantum Realm is his “current domain." He added, "It's where I am. And as the title says, I've conquered it. So, he's a man isolated. Just there. Working it out."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been filled with elements like time travel, superheroes, and villains, but Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania simply knocks the multiverse element up to a whole other level. With the introduction of Kang, the conqueror, fans will witness more sinister crusades, alternate identities, and a jaw-dropping premise. Kang The Conqueror is not only going to dominate the Quantum realm but manage to steal plenty of attention with his multiple presence in the multiverse.

Kevin Feige called Jonathan Majors “the obvious choice”

In an exclusive interview with Empire in the exclusive Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania issue, MCU’s Kevin Feige shared about Jonathan Majors and shared, “He is the obvious choice as you’re dealing with the Multiverse,”

He added, “Kang allowed us to do a new kind of Big Bad. He’s a different type of villain, warring amongst themselves as much as he’s warring with our heroes. Kang’s a very powerful person, but when we meet him he’s in a position where he needs to get that power back. He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere, and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles.”

How will Jonathan Majors's character grow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

As of now, the journey of Jonathan Majors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just getting started. In no time fans will witness a multi-faceted menace who is also multiversal. If you have been excited about Kang’s character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania you are going to love the next Avengers film titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty which is scheduled for 2025. While in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang is trapped in the Quantum Realm, there will be so much more of him in the upcoming Marvel movie.

Kevin Feige opened up about Jonathan Majors and shared, “I met with the Loki team first. Then Peyton came on and we had our chat for the film. He gave me a few reference points – Alexander The Great, things like that. Kang adds tonal diversity, real conflict and real friction. You’re being introduced to a new vibration in the MCU. There’s conflict – not just mano-a-mano, not just hero and villain, but ‘your way of life’ and ‘my way of life’. I’m coming for it. We’re in battle here.”