Is Jonathan Majors dating Meagan Good amid assault charges? Here’s what we know

Jonathan Majors reportedly has a new romance amid his legal battles over assault charges.

According to a report in TMZ, the Marvel actor is currently dating Meagan Good. Sources told the media outlet that over the last few weeks, Jonathan and Meagan have bonded and ‘gotten close’. However, they also added that the relationship is ‘fairly new’.

The pair seemingly have no plans of being discreet about their romance since eyewitnesses told the media outlet that Jonathan and Meagan were spotted at Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles last weekend, where they watched a movie.

As of now, it is not yet clear how serious the rumored relationship is. Neither Jonathan Majors nor Meagan Good’s reps responded with a comment.

Jonathan Majors’ legal battles

For the unversed, Jonathan Majors is fighting criminal charges in New York City. Majors has been accused of slapping his ex-girlfriend in the back of a taxi in March, after a night of partying. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor was initially arrested on charges that included strangulation of his ex-girlfriend. He was released later that day with an order of protection. The strangulation charge has been dropped, however, he now faces charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment.

The actor’s attorney Priya Chaudhry has maintained that her client is innocent. She has also provided evidence in the form of surveillance videos and text messages from the alleged victim, with the aim of proving Majors’ innocence.

In one video, Major’s ex-girlfriend is seen partying and drinking hours after the alleged incident. The actor’s lawyers claim that his ex is not injured.

Charges against Jonathan Majors have been increased recently. After his initial arrest in late March, the actor appeared on a Zoom call for a planned court hearing earlier this month. His charges have now been raised to a third-degree assault. According to the recent development with his case, Jonathan could have to spend up to one year in prison or three years of probation. His lawyer has now accused the district attorney of "fixing the case" and complying with the accuser's “recent lies.”

