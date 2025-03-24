Is Jonathan Majors Willing to Return to the MCU and Creed Franchises Despite Assault Ruling? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article includes mention of domestic violence.

Jonathan Majors recently shared his thoughts on returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and reprising his role in the Creed franchise.

The actor faced controversy after his 2023 assault conviction, which significantly impacted his career.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Majors was asked whether he would be open to rejoining Marvel Studios and stepping back into the ring with Michael B. Jordan.

Jonathan Majors expressed a positive outlook on returning to both franchises, stating, "The version of me that would come back to those places, though, would be different."

The Lovecraft Country actor added that while he doesn’t expect a major shift between "action" and "cut," he would take a different approach to his characters if given the opportunity.

"But as I said, it's not in my control," Majors concluded.

The Harder They Fall actor was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in 2023. At the time, Majors’ fame was soaring as he was set to be the next big villain in the MCU following Thanos’ demise in Avengers: Endgame.

He portrayed Kang the Conqueror in multiple Marvel Studios projects while also starring alongside Michael B. Jordan in Creed III.

Now, with his return to the big screen in the indie film Magazine Dreams, even Just Mercy star Michael B. Jordan has expressed interest in having Majors on board for Creed IV.

