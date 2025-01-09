Is Jonathan Van Ness On Weight-Loss Medication? Queer Eye Star Talks About His Eating Disorder

Jonathan Van Ness is not afraid to share personal details of his life. On his social media platform, the reality show star shared that he is on a weight loss medication that helps him with his binge-eating disorder.

On January 8, Wednesday, Jonathan took to his TikTok account and made the aforementioned revelation. He confessed to his followers that he was on “GLP-1 for a weight-loss medication.”

The Queer Eye star stated that any individual who has been following him for some time is aware that he gained and lost weight multiple times, which was very public. He shared that at this time in his life, he was aware that he needed a little bit of extra assistance.

Jonathan shared that with each thing he has gone through, in private and in public for the last two years, he gained quite some weight and did not feel “good.” He shared that his binge eating disorder was not under control.

The television personality added that he was consistent with making decisions that he “regretted with compulsive eating, with binging.” Adding that process would leave him feeling, “really not good, depressed and out of control.”

He mentioned discussing with his doctor about the same and they came to the decision to try different forms of GLP-1s and ended up trying shots, as the medication is also available in a pill form. He confessed that this occurred in September and felt “better” quickly.

The hairdresser mentioned controlling his food intake for the first time in his life. Jonathan expressed that it assisted him in a huge manner and that was part of why he wanted to be truthful with his fans about it as he is aware of how essential it is to ask for “help,” and how much it can alter one's life when it comes to “healing”. He expressed that he “needed help.”

