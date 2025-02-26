Is Justin Bieber Addressing Drug Rumors in New Rap Video? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Justin Bieber has once again found himself at the center of controversy after posting a puzzling video in which he raps about being “high.” The clip comes shortly after his spokesperson shut down persistent rumors about his alleged drug use, calling them “harmful” and “pitiful.”

On Tuesday, the two-time Grammy winner shared a shirtless Instagram video of himself rapping while casually snacking. “I fly like a fly guy, I fly high like a bagpipe, I go high like a bad guy,” he rapped alongside a friend who was smoking a cigarette.

Fans quickly reacted to the clip, with many expressing excitement over his impromptu performance. “I’m so desperate for new music I’ll take anything at this point—this is gold right now!” one fan wrote. Others called the moment “weird but cute” and speculated about its meaning.

The video surfaced just days after Bieber’s rep denied accusations that he was using drugs. The speculation intensified after fans noticed Bieber’s seemingly odd behavior in recent public appearances. On Sunday, his spokesperson told TMZ that the claims were “exhausting and pitiful” and that people were determined to keep “negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

According to the rep, Bieber has had a “transformative” year, especially after welcoming his first child, Jack Blues, with Hailey Bieber in August 2024. The spokesperson also explained that recent photos of Justin looking exhausted in New York City on February 1 were simply due to late-night recording sessions and caring for his newborn son.

Advertisement

Despite the official denial, fans have continued to speculate, especially after Bieber was seen at a Rhode Skin pop-up event on February 18, where a viral video showed him wearing sunglasses indoors and swaying to music. Days later, he was photographed taking a smoke break with comedian Dave Chappelle.

While Justin Bieber’s latest video has fueled further speculation, his team remains firm in shutting down the drug rumors. Is Bieber simply having fun with his music, or is he sending a cryptic message? Fans will have to wait and see what the pop star does next.