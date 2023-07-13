Is Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s marriage in trouble? Fans think so

Ever since their marriage in 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been making headlines on the news, whether it is for PDA or for their fashion choices. Hailey and Justin Bieber have also garnered negative popularity as people accused them of doing Selena Gomez dirty.

Hailey and Justin Bieber are often snapped by paparazzi on date nights and outings in the city. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed a tiny detail of their social media account and are now concerned about their marriage. Here is everything to know about the same.

Is Hailey Bieber’s marriage with Justin Bieber in trouble?

Recently, Hailey Bieber shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account which included a picture of her dog, video of fireworks, and the model herself looking gorgeous in white halter neck top. She captioned the post, “all smiles over here except for Piggy.”

However, fans quickly noticed that her husband Justin Bieber was not present in any of the pictures. Fans showed their concern in the comment section and wondered whether there is trouble in their marriage. One user wrote, “Why is she active on Instagram posting pictures and Justin hasn’t posted anything since May 2 months is he okay??” Another added, “And she hasn’t even post a picture with Justin wtf that’s your husband don’t share you love??”

However, other sections of fans defended Hailey and Justin Bieber in the comment section. One wrote, “Every time she posts him, they both get too much hate and the haters say she makes him be in photos!” Another added, “Maybe he just wants to be private and she respect his wishes … not everything has to be public u know.”

Justin Bieber tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin Bieber in 2018.

