Is Justin Bieber ready to collaborate again with Ed Sheeran after 4 years? Latter shares details

Four years have passed since Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have worked together on a single. Well, the bombshell duo is back! Ed Sheeran has recently disclosed in a cover-story interview that the two would be working together on the ‘Peaches’ singer’s upcoming album. However, this isn’t the first time the British and Canadian stars have joined hands for a collaboration. The last album that Ed Shreeran and Justin Bieber did together was back in 2019 when the duo collaborated to create the magical ‘I Don’t Care’ song. Ed Shreeran also gave “Love Yourself” to Justin Bieber which the latter turned into a number-one hit last year. According to the ‘Shape of you’ singer, the song was too personal and harsh. Besides, the duo has also worked together for ‘The Feelings’ album.

Did Ed Sheeran hint about Justin Bieber's upcoming projects?

In his cover-story interview, Ed Shreeran revealed about the upcoming songs that Bieber has kept secret. This includes collaborations with Shakira, Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Paul McCartney, David Guetta, Florida Georgia Line, and Benny Blanco.

About Ed Shreeran’s forthcoming documentary ‘The Sum of it all’

Ed Shreeran’s four-part docuseries ‘The Sum of it all’ is all set to premiere on May 3. This docuseries will give viewers a glance at his journey to stardom. The 'perfect' singer will take viewers on a voyage around the globe as he shares a glimpse of the inspiration behind his songs in the four-part series. The ‘Sum of it all’ series is divided into four segments: Love, Loss, Balance, and life. Besides, the singer’s forthcoming album ‘subtract’ will be out on May 5. Ed Sheeran is the latest in a long line of celebrities who have opened up about their private life. The singer is following in the footsteps of Billie Elish, and Selena Gomez who have also shared documentaries about their lives.

