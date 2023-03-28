Is Justin Bieber taking early retirement and selling his music catalogue for $200 million? Here's what he said

Rumors are making rounds that Peaches singer Justin Bieber might be taking an early retirement from the music industry. According to the reports the Baby singer feels too much pressure in the music business and now he just wants to take care of his health and enjoy his life.

Recently Justin Bieber also canceled the remaining date tours of the Justice World Tour after the diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

This decision of early retirement might be because of the mental health issues that Justin Bieber is going through because of child stardom or due to the online bullying amidst all the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez chaos. Well, here is everything that we know about the possibility of Justin Bieber taking an early retirement.

Justin Bieber might be taking early retirement

According to the reports, Justin Bieber might be calling it quits in the music industry to focus more on his health and marriage to wife Hailey Bieber. The STAY singer has been struggling very much due to the ‘pressure’ that comes with a busy career. As per Radar Online source, ‘Justin hasn’t felt right with the world for some time, and his stardom weighs heavily on him’.

As per the reports, Justin’s therapist also thinks that if the singer’s work is making him unhappy then he should make a hard decision. Justin Bieber feels that the high pressure of the music industry is not good for his health and the singer would like to disappear with wife Hailey Bieber and enjoy his money.

Hailey and Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been married since 2018. The couple has often expressed their love and support towards each other publicly and keeps fans posted about their lives. Earlier Hailey also opened up in an interview with Vogue on how hard it is to be with someone who is facing the similar issues that Justin is facing but she is always going to support him.

