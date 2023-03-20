Is Justin Bieber's illness causing a rift between him and Hailey? Here's what we know

The Biebers have been in the public eye a lot lately. Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have sparked headlines due to their recent fiasco with the former Disney star, Selena Gomez. As per reports, the couple is reportedly having trouble in their married life following the singer’s diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. There are issues brewing between the two due to Justin’s health condition.

Some eagle-eyed fans on social media have sensed problems in their relationship after Justin was spotted without his wedding ring during his 29th birthday party on March 5. A close source to the couple revealed that “They got married very young and didn't know what they were getting into, and it's been up and down ever since.”

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a viral condition that occurs when the zoster virus reactivates in the facial nerve and affects the face, ear, and tongue. Last year, pop star Justin Bieber announced that he was diagnosed with this rare type of disease which has paralyzed the left side of the face. The singer posted an Instagram video to explain to fans that there’s no movement in half of his face and that’s why he couldn't perform on stage. However, the star now confirms that he has regained control of his face in his latest Instagram post.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber relationship timeline

Justin Bieber and Hailey were in an on-and-off relationship before they tied the knot in 2018. The power couple first met at NBC’s Today’s show in 2009. After that, the two showed up together on the red carpet in 2011. Following his break up with Selena Gomez, the ‘Peaches’ singer started spending more time with the model in 2014. The two were spotted a lot together which sparked dating rumors between the two. In 2015, Justin shared a photo on Instagram of himself sharing a kiss with the model. The two got engaged in 2018 and announced it on their Instagram. A year later, the two got married.

Also read: Justin Bieber shares a goofy health update 9 months after being diagnosed with partial facial paralysis | PINKVILLA

Advertisement

Also read: Why did Justin Bieber 'seem weird' during the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023? | PINKVILLA