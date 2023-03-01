Is Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour cancelled because of health issues? Find out

Justin Bieber ’s current schedule of Justice World Tour concerts is officially getting cancelled. There has been no official statement by Bieber as of now but ticketing websites like Ticketmaster have updated about the cancelled shows on their page. The other listed tour dates have also been removed from Justin Bieber’s official website. Fans seem to be confused why Justin Bieber’s shows are getting cancelled after they were postponed previously. Here is what we know about the cancellation of Justin Bieber’s show.

Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour

The shows in Poland, Australia, Arizona, Manchester, Australia, Ireland, and Washington have been officially cancelled while it seems that the shows in Paris still seem to be in motion. AXS, the ticket provider of the show has also sent out emails to the ticket holders updating them about the status of the show at O2 Arena in London which has been cancelled and the refunds will be automatically credited to the ticket holders' account in a few days. These shows were earlier also postponed.

Bieber has not made any announcement about the cancellation of the shows but previously his Asia tour was cancelled last November as he cited health issues as the reason for not taking it forward. Justin Bieber revealed his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis on social media after he cancelled the Justice tour because of sickness. His right side was paralyzed and he could be seen struggling to move his nostril, blink, or smile on the right side of his face.

Justin Bieber later returned to the show and performed a series of concerts which was later cut short in Brazil. The singer said that after the performance he felt very exhausted and realized that he needs to give priority to his health. Bieber continued that this is why he is going to take a break to ‘rest and get better’.