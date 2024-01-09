Is Justin Timberlake planning COMEBACK tour in 2024? Here's what we know

Justin Timberlake, the multi-talented artist, has left an indelible mark on the music and entertainment industry. Renowned for his smooth vocals, dynamic dance moves, and versatility, Timberlake gained fame as a member of NSYNC before embarking on a solo career that catapulted him to superstardom. His electrifying stage presence and charismatic performances have made his tours a spectacle for fans worldwide. From the Justified and Stripped Tour to the 20/20 Experience World Tour, Timberlake's live shows blend pop, R&B, and soul; creating an immersive experience that transcends genres. With a string of hits and a captivating stage presence, Timberlake continues to mesmerize audiences on his musical journey.

Is Justin Timberlake planning a comeback tour in 2024?

Justin Timberlake has erased all content from his Instagram account in the wake of the backlash stemming from his ex Britney Spears' revealing memoir. Fans observed the sudden disappearance of all posts from the SexyBack singer’s Instagram handle on Monday, leaving only a profile photo featuring Timberlake's eyes gazing into a mirror.

As of now, the representatives for Timberlake have not responded to any request for comment regarding this social media overhaul. While the Grammy-winning artist has not provided an official explanation for this drastic move, sources confirmed back in September 2023 that he is set to release a new album this year.

Despite the lack of clarity surrounding the Instagram wipe, insiders disclosed that “Justin is coming out with a new album, so he’s planning a big US tour for 2024”. The decision to start afresh on social media comes several months after Timberlake disabled Instagram comments following the release of Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me.

Why was Justin Timberlake criticized?

The former NSYNC member faced significant criticism after the 42-year-old Toxic songstress disclosed details about their past relationship, including the revelation of her having an abortion during their three-year involvement, as per People .

A source informed Page Six that the Mirrors crooner personally intervened to shield himself from the "hateful and disgusting" comments flooding his account. This action followed the release of Britney Spears' memoir, where she disclosed that she proceeded with an abortion because Timberlake was not supportive of the idea of having a child. She wrote in her memoir, “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

The Gimme More singer vividly recounted the harrowing experience of an "excruciating" abortion, which she felt compelled to undergo at home to avoid media exposure. In her memoir, Spears revealed the emotional turmoil she endured, expressing, "I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over. It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear."

Additionally, Spears alleged that Justin Timberlake, her partner from 1999 to 2002, was unfaithful to her during their relationship. She claimed Timberlake cheated with a "very popular" woman, adding another layer of complexity to their past.

In the aftermath of the memoir's release, Timberlake adopted a low profile and sought refuge in Mexico for a getaway alongside his wife, Jessica Biel, and their two sons, Silas and Phineas. While maintaining a discreet presence, the popular singer returned to the spotlight in December 2023 with a performance at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. During the show, he sang Cry Me a River, a song rumored to be inspired by his past relationship with Britney Spears. Before the performance of the 2002 hit, Timberlake issued a disclaimer to the audience, saying, "No disrespect," as captured in a TikTok fan video .

In response to Timberlake's performance, Spears appeared to subtly throw shade at her ex in a lengthy Instagram caption. She wrote, "Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball 🏀 and he would cry." Although she didn't explicitly confirm that her post was referring to Justin Timberlake, she concluded with "no disrespect 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!" at the end, leaving room for interpretation.

