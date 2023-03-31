Is Justine Bateman related to Ozark star Jason Bateman? Here's everything you need to know

Some bonds are tighter than a bow tie, but what is better and stronger than others is nothing but blood. Ever since Justine opened up about the darker side of the industry, where beauty standards are described by artificial plastic surgery and cosmetics. Which put Justine in the spotlight and raised eyebrows among the audience about Justine’s close bond with Jason and how they are related to each other.

Here is a brief explanation of all the fuss and about Justine Bateman’s bond with her brother, Jason Bateman:

American actress Justine Bateman addressed the criticism of her "aged face" in a statement. The 57-year-old celebrity appeared on an edition of 60 Minutes Australia and talked about how ageing has affected her and how people have reacted to the fact that she hasn't had any plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures on her face.

Bateman, who is only three years older than her brother Jason Bateman, stated that she was ignorant of the internet's obsession with her appearance until one occasion when she googled herself and found the autocomplete proposing the phrase "looks elderly."

Nonetheless, Justine asserted that she could care less what people thought of her appearance or beauty.

"I just don’t give a s**t. I think I look rad. I think my face represents who I am. I like it," she quoted.

Who is Jason, and how is he related to Justine Bateman?

Contrary to popular misconception, Jason and Justine Bateman are not twins but rather siblings with a three-year age gap. Justine Bateman born on February 19, 1966. Jason was born on January 14, 1969, in the meantime. Their father was a movie producer, while their mother was an air hostess.

Their careers started to take off in the 1980s, but Jason was only able to secure small television roles in Chicago Sons and Simon. Justine performed in Family Ties from 1982 until 1989, but she struggled to find work after that.

Backstory of Jason and Justin's Initial Phase Journey

Both of them were dealing with personal problems at the same time. Jason struggled with drug addiction, but his sister also struggled with the media and its negative impact on her self-esteem.

Justine recovered by maintaining proper control over her diet, and she did have a few small appearances in TV shows like Desperate Housewives, Modern Family, Customer Service, The Allnighter, and Californication.

While Justine eventually decided to focus solely on writing. In the 2000s, Jason made a comeback by taking on the title role in Arrested Development, which helped him establish himself as one of the most well-known actors in the industry.