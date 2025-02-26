Is Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Marriage in Trouble? Source REVEALS Latter's Plan to Divorce Ye

Kanye West is struggling to save his marriage with Bianca Censori amid divorce rumors and the rapper’s Nazi t-shirt controversy, where he announced his dominance in his marriage with Censori.

In the new media reports that surfaced on the internet, it is being revealed that the rapper is going all out to "save his relationship" with his wife. A source close to the couple revealed to the media portal that West’s ego has made it hard for him to accept rejection.

Another one of the insiders revealed to In Touch Weekly that Censori is determined to proceed with the divorce proceedings. However, she might stay married to the rapper for some time, if there is any significant reason to do so.

The source went on to share that the couple has realized that their marriage will not work for a longer period if it is surrounded by controversies all the time.

Apart from his controversial Nazi tweet, West and Censori had recently made headlines on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards. The wife of the rapper stripped down to a completely see-through dress to pose for the cameras, while West stood beside her at the event.

The media reports that have mentioned recently that Censori feels trapped, surrounded by the controversies all the time. The couple tied the knot in 2022 and has been turning heads since the beginning with their bizarre fashion sense at public venues.

Meanwhile, the source shared with the news outlet, “Bianca is talking to attorneys and telling pals her marriage to Kanye is all but over. " They further added, “Friends say he’s trying everything to change her mind about the divorce and that he’s panicking she’s made up her mind.”

Kanye West married the Australian model following his split from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares his four kids.