Is Kanye West back on Instagram while hinting at another collaboration?

Kanye West aka Ye has been the talk of the town for a while now. From the Adidas fallout to divorcing Kim Kardashian, Kanye has been on and off social media. His unfiltered tweets or posts on Instagram attracted a lot of backlash from the internet. In recent times, he is majorly spotted with his new wife Bianca Censori. After a few months, Kanye is back on Instagram with a cryptic message.

Kanye West shares cryptic message on Instagram

Kanye is known for his abrupt posting and his fans try to decipher what he means. This time, he shared a picture of a male model who is seen wearing a gray full turtleneck along with red sunglasses. The creator and producer went on to tag Balenciaga on the post. He wrote, “Write a caption..” prompting his followers to comment with their views.

As of now, the post has over 1.3 million likes and 66k comments. Fans are quite excited and yet worried about him. Some fans dropped a comment like “You’re back”, whereas others were concerned about him.

Is Kanye West tying up with Balenciaga?

This might be an official announcement of Kanye joining hands with the brand. On the other hand, Balenciaga has been facing backlash from the industry as well as the internet for its absurd ad campaign. His ex-wife Kim Kardashian is the brand ambassador for Balenciaga. After the ad campaign fiasco, she did speak up and talked about revamping her relationship with the brand.



Earlier during the Balenciaga Summer 2023 fashion show, Kanye walked the runway while wearing a battlefield like-gear. Days after the show, in October 2022, the brand cut off all ties with Kanye because of his anti-Semitic comments. They even removed the picture from their website. This pushed Ye to call out the fashion editors which in turn did not end up on good terms.

The post can actually mean that the creator has come to terms with the brand and will now work with them. It is quite not possible to understand the message behind the post. Only time will tell what Kanye West is planning to do.



