Is Kanye West hiring engineers, builders for THIS new project? Exploring details of his 100,000 acre-city dream

Renowned rapper and visionary artist Kanye West is once again pushing the boundaries of his creative ambitions with the announcement of his latest venture: the establishment of YZY DROAM, a monumental city in the Middle East. This audacious project, covering 100,000 acres, follows Kanye's previous forays into architectural innovation, including plans for YZY CITY in Wyoming and the trademarked Yecosystem. Known for his artistic prowess, Kanye's expanding interests in the Middle East, marked by collaborations and extended stays in the region, underscore his commitment to pushing artistic and architectural boundaries on a global scale.

Kanye West to build 100,000-acre city in the Middle East

Kanye West's ambitious plans have always been apparent, and his latest undertaking might just be the most audacious attempt yet. The boundary-pushing rapper is now aiming to establish an entire self-sufficient city in the Middle East, named DROAM. Yes, you read that right – Ye envisions constructing a massive city on the other side of the globe.

However, this announcement comes against the backdrop of previous projects left unfinished and properties abandoned, a situation that has left fans both fascinated and skeptical. West has a history of teasing fans with album announcements that never come to fruition, leading to disappointment and frustration among his followers. The most recent promise was a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, slated for release last weekend, but predictably, it failed to materialize.

Now, there are speculations circulating that the album might finally drop on New Year's Eve. Despite this, fans remain cautious and hesitant to get their hopes up once again. In a surprising revelation, Kanye West made a bold announcement on X, unveiling his most audacious project to date: the creation of DROAM, a city planned for somewhere in the Middle East (without specifying the exact location). The city is currently in Phase 1 development and is projected to cover a vast expanse of 100,000 acres, twice the size of New York City. West is actively recruiting collaborators, reaching out to project managers, engineers, architects, contractors, and builders to join him in this ambitious endeavor.

However, amid the excitement of this visionary project, reports have surfaced regarding West's Los Angeles church, a property he purchased in March for $1.5 million, now left neglected. Images depict boarded-up windows and accumulating trash, presenting a stark contrast to the rapper's global aspirations.

Adding to the unfolding saga, West recently listed his Malibu home for sale after abandoning plans to renovate it due to financial difficulties. The current state of the home, lacking windows and electricity, stands in stark contrast to its former glory. The California property, stripped down earlier this year, is now listed for $53 million, a significant reduction from the $57.25 million he paid for it just two years ago.

As fans grapple with the news of DROAM, West's history of unfinished projects and abandoned properties looms large over this latest venture, casting a shadow of skepticism on the feasibility of his grand ambitions.

Kanye West’ previous projects

Kanye West has a history of embarking on ambitious architectural projects. In 2020, he unveiled plans for YZY CITY, an underground community in Wyoming designed for 200 people, emphasizing self-sustainability. In addition to this, he filed trademark applications for a Yecosystem, envisioning a branded community with homes and retail stores selling Yecosystem-branded goods throughout the U.S.

Recent developments indicate West's growing interest in the Middle East, highlighted by recording an album with Ty Dolla $ign, attending a major fight, and spending more time in the region. His latest venture involves the creation of his own city in the Middle East, named YZY DROAM. This ambitious project, covering 100,000 acres, aims to establish a self-sufficient city that surpasses the size of Paris and exceeds half the size of New York City.

Despite these creative pursuits, Kanye West has had his share of controversies. He kicked up a social media storm with antisemitic comments during a Vultures listening party in Las Vegas, making references to Jewish people and expressing controversial views on abortion and societal issues.

Amidst the controversies, there is anticipation for Kanye's album Vultures, expected to be released on New Year's Eve. The album features collaborations with Future, Lil Durk, Kid Cudi, Freddie Gibbs, Kodak Black, and others.

